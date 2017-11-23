Game Preview: Raptors at Pacers

Toronto Raptors (11-6) @ Indiana Pacers (10-8)

When: Friday, November 24, 8 P.M. ET

Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Broadcast info: SN1, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

The last time the Raptors faced the Pacers, Indiana closed out a wild 108-80 victory on its home floor. It was the first home game for Lance Stephenson after re-signing with the Pacers, and he helped Indiana turn a 19-point first-half deficit into a blowout win in a game that was truly a tale of two quarters. Paul George scored 18 of 35 points in the third quarter, Jeff Teague scored 20 points and six assists and Stephenson added 12 points. DeMar DeRozan led Toronto in the loss with 27 points while Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: Delon Wright is out for the Raptors with a right shoulder injury while C.J. Miles is not with the team for personal reasons. For Indiana, Glenn Robinson III is out with an ankle injury and Myles Turner's status (ankle) is unknown.

Powell back: Norman Powell returned to the lineup in Toronto's loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday after a four-game absence because of a hip pointer. Powell came off the bench, playing 23 minutes. He scored 11 points and shot 3-for-6 from the floor, including 3-for-4 from the three-point line.

Good news: Speaking of Delon Wright, the Raptors reserve point guard received some good news during the team's trip to New York. After meeting with a specialist in New York, the team announced that Wright will not need surgery on his right shoulder injury, but will continue rehabilitation with the team. While no timetable was given, being told surgery is not needed is a huge positive for Wright.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Full 48: The Raptors are eager to get back on track after dropping a 108-100 decision to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Toronto started the game strong, building an 11-point lead at the half. Things flipped in the third when the Knicks blew the Raptors out of the water, outscoring Toronto 41-10 in the quarter, going from an 11-point deficit to a 20-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. On Friday, Dwane Casey wants to see a full effort for 48 minutes.

Familiar faces: Toronto Raptors fans will enjoy seeing former Raptors point guard and Canadian Cory Joseph on the floor for the Pacers. Joseph was traded to Indiana for the draft rights to forward Emir Preldzic when C.J. Miles signed with the Raptors this offseason.

Lowry's game: Though he got off to a slow start to the season, Kyle Lowry has been finding his groove as of late. He's now one of four players (LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Ben Simmons) averaging more than seven assists and five rebounds this season. In 17 games, Lowry is averaging 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 32.2 minutes per game.