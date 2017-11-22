Game Preview: Raptors at Knicks

Toronto Raptors (11-5) @ New York Knicks (9-7)

When: Wednesday, November 22, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden

Broadcast info: TSN, SN590

LAST MEETING

The Raptors earned a 107-84 home victory against the Knicks on Nov. 17 behind a season-high 22 points and 10 assists from Kyle Lowry. Toronto opened up a double-digit lead early, and held a 54-36 lead at the half. DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points and C.J. Miles added 14 points for a Raptors team that was without Serge Ibaka (knee), Norman Powell (hip) and Delon Wright (shoulder).

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: Heading into Wednesday's contest, Norman Powell (hip pointer) is questionable to play, while Delon Wright will be out again with a right shoulder injury. For the Knicks, Frank Ntilikina is probable (illness), while Ron Baker continues to be sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Eastern Conference POTW: DeMar DeRozan was recognized for his strong play in Toronto's current four-game winning streak, being named as Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Nov. 13-19. During those four games DeRozan averaged 26.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists. This is his sixth time earning Player of the Week honours.

Keep it going: Toronto has won eight consecutive games against the Knicks. It matches Toronto's eight-game winning streak against the Brooklyn Nets for the Raptors' longest-active winning streak against an opponent. Toronto would like to get this three-game road trip off to a good start with a win, as well as extend their streak against the Knicks, and add to their current four-game winning streak.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Double digits: DeMar DeRozan has a streak of 111 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points scored. This is the second-longest 10+ point streak in team history, trailing only backcourt mate Kyle Lowry's 114-game streak. The duo are also the only two Raptors players to top 100 consecutive games of double-digit scoring.

Familiar faces: Kyle Lowry and Courtney Lee were teammates in Houston for two seasons, while Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker played together in college at Wichita State for four seasons.

Focus on the floor: After Tuesday's practice at Bio Steel, before flying to New York, DeMar DeRozan acknowledged that while receiving POTW honours is nice, there's only one thing he really cares about in his career right now. "It was a big deal a couple years ago, for sure," DeRozan said. "But now, as long as you got W's, that's all I care about, honestly."