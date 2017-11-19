Game Preview: Raptors vs. Wizards

Washington Wizards (9-6) @ Toronto Raptors (10-5)

When: Sunday, November 19th 3:30 P.M. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: SN1, SN590

LAST MEETING

Sunday will be Washington's second trip to Toronto already this season. The Wizards earned a 107-96 victory against the Raptors on Nov. 5 thanks to a 38-point performance from Bradley Beal in a game that John Wall missed because of a sprained shoulder. Despite Wall's absence, the Wizards never trailed against the Raptors as Otto Porter contributed 19 points and Marcin Gortat recorded a 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. DeMarDeRozan led Toronto in the loss with 26 points, while Norman Powell added 19. Toronto was without Kyle Lowry for much of the game after he was given two technicals at the 8:08 mark of the second quarter and was ejected.

LEADING INTO THIS AFTERNOON

Injury report: Heading into Sunday's afternoon matinee, Toronto's injury report remained the same as it did on Friday. Serge Ibaka is listed as questionable with swelling in his left knee, Norman Powell is listed as doubtful with a right hip pointer, and Delon Wright will be out with a right shoulder injury.

Wall status unsure: John Wall is not listed on Washington's injury report, but told reporters on Saturday that he didn't know if he would suit up against the Raptors because of a swollen left knee. In Washington's 88-91 loss to the Miami Heat on Friday, Wall played 35 minutes, shooting 3-for-12 from the floor and 2-for-7 from beyond the arc, while dishing eight assists. When asked if he would play, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported that Wall said: "I don't know. Depends on how I feel tonight and how I feel tomorrow."

(Almost) on the road again: Sunday's contest against the Wizards will close out a quick two-game homestand for Toronto. After the game, the team will prepare to head out on the road for another three-game trip with stops in New York, Indiana, and Atlanta.

EXTRA ASSISTS

All-Star backcourt: In Toronto's victory against the Knicks on Friday night, the Kyle Lowry/DeMar DeRozan backcourt combined for 44 points, 14 rebounds and 17 assists. Over Toronto's previous five games, Lowry and DeRozan have combined to average 46.2 points, 14.6 assists and 11.4 rebounds per contest for the Raptors.

Passing the rock: NBA.com's John Schuhmann tweeted a stat on Saturday that clearly illustrates how much Toronto's offence has changed already this season. Looking at assist totals for the previous two seasons, the Raptors topped 25+ assists seven times during the 2015-16 season and nine times in the 2016-17 season. Just 15 games into the 2017-18 season, the Raptors have already recorded at least 25 assists seven times.

Raptors games of 25+ assists...

2015-16: 7/82

2016-17: 9/82

2017-18: 7/15 (https://t.co/MZS5vH1uGt) — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) November 18, 2017

3.J. Miles: Raptors sharpshooter C.J. Miles is tied for second among reserves in the NBA with 36 three-pointers already this season. He is shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc and has helped push Toronto to second in the NBA in made three-pointers since Nov. 5. The Raptors have 78 made three-pointers during this stretch.