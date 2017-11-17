Game Preview: Raptors vs. Knicks

Toronto Raptors (9-5) @ New York Knicks (8-6)

When: Friday, November 17th 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: SN1, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

The Raptors swept last season's series against the Knicks 4-0. Their last meeting was a 110-97 road win at Madison Square Garden on April 9, 2017, where DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points and Kyle Lowry added a 17-point, 11-assist double-double. The victory wrapped up the No. 3 seed for Toronto and also gave the team 50 wins for the second straight season. The Raptors shot 53 percent for the game, including 68 percent in the fourth quarter where they scored 34 points to keep the Knicks in the rearview. Willy Hernangomez scored 24 points to lead the Knicks in the loss.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT

Injury report: Norman Powell is listed as doubtful for Friday's contest because of a right hip pointer. Delon Wright is out with a dislocated right shoulder. Ron Baker (shoulder) and Courtney Lee (hamstring) are listed as day-to-day for the Knicks.

Disappointing news: Delon Wright leaving the game, holding his shoulder in pain put a damper over Toronto's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. The team announced on Thursday that Wright had suffered a dislocated right shoulder and would be out for Friday as the team medical staff await test results.

Anunoby with ease: OG Anunoby has started Toronto's previous two games, both victories, in place of the injured Norman Powell. Anunoby has been fantastic in the first two starts of his career, scoring 16 points in 30 minutes on 6-for-8 field goals against Houston, while also playing terrific defence on James Harden, and then having five points, a made three-pointer and a steal in 14 minutes against the Pelicans.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Lowry rounding into form: Kyle Lowry had a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Pelicans, just missing out on a triple-double as he also recorded nine assists. It was Lowry's fifth double-double this season, and his fifth consecutive game scoring at least 17 points. After a slow start to the season, Lowry appears to be finding his groove.

From deep: Coming into Friday, the Raptors have connected on at least 10 three-pointers in five consecutive games. Wednesday's victory in New Orleans saw Toronto match a season-high with 16 three-pointers. C.J, Miles has led Toronto, shooting 18-for-37 from three over this five-game stretch. Miles had six three-pointers against the Rockets, following that up with five more against the Pelicans.

Lending a hand: As the Raptors get used to a new-look offence with more ball movement and three-pointers, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have worked to adjust their games while keeping their respective roles intact. Lowry has started to find his groove offensively, while DeRozan is showing his ability to create for others. In Toronto's previous two victories, DeRozan has posted lines of 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists (against the Rockets), and 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists (against the Pelicans). As other players get involved, everyone benefits from Toronto's two all-stars stuffing the stat sheet.