Game Preview: Raptors at Pelicans

Toronto Raptors (8-5) @ New Orleans Pelicans (8-6)

When: Wednesday, November 15th 8 P.M. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center

Broadcast info: SN1, SN590

LAST MEETING

These two teams met a week ago where the Raptors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-118 at the Air Canada Centre. DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 33 points (and eight assists) as Toronto overcame a season-high 34-point performance from Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday to secure the win. DeMarcus Cousins had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for New Orleans. Serge Ibaka added 19 points and Kyle Lowry scored 18 points to go with six rebounds and seven assists for Toronto.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT

Injury report: Norman Powell's status is unknown after he missed Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets with a hip pointer. Powell sustained the injury in Toronto's loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Alexis Ajinca (right knee), Omer Asik (illness) and Fred Jackson (right foot fracture) will be out for the Pelicans.

Rondo's return: Rajon Rondo did not play for New Orleans in the matchup between the Raptors and Pelicans last week, but he should see the floor on Wednesday after making his Pelicans debut on Monday night. Rondo missed the first 13 games of the season with a core muscle injury.

Miles from deep: C.J. Miles picked a great game to get hot from beyond the arc, hitting six of Toronto's 14 three-pointers against the Rockets. His sharpshooting helped Toronto beat Houston in the battle from downtown, as the Raptors connected on 14-of-30 attempts from deep, while the Rockets made 12-of-39 attempts. Miles contributed 19 points off the bench in 17 minutes.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Pelicans looking for three in a row: After the Raptors defeated the Pelicans in Toronto, New Orleans returned to the Smoothie King Center to get back on track. The Pelicans enter Wednesday's game having won their previous two games, and would like to make it a three-game winning streak. Toronto enters the game hoping to start a streak of its own, following up a loss in Boston with a strong victory in Houston.

Double-doubles: Kyle Lowry recorded his fourth double-double of the season on Tuesday, scoring 19 points to go with 10 assists. He shot 4-for-12 from the floor, but he also got to the line 10 times, making 9-of-10 free throws in 37 minutes.

Rookie impressing: OG Anunoby started in place of Norman Powell in Houston and turned in his best performance yet. Anunoby played well on both ends of the floor, making his presence felt defensively, while also scoring 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting. He made 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc and added two rebounds, an assist and a steal in his 30 minutes of action. For a rookie just 13 games in, Anunoby plays with a poise and presence of a much more experienced player. While Anunoby was starting because of Powell's absence, good things seem to keep happening for Toronto when he is on the floor.