Game Preview: Raptors at Celtics

Toronto Raptors (7-4) @ Boston Celtics (11-2)

When: Sunday, November 12th, 3:30 P.M. ET

Where: TD Garden

Broadcast info: SN1, SN590

LAST MEETING

The Raptors pulled off a thriller in their last game against the Celtics, coming back from 17 down to defeat Boston 107-97. DeMar DeRozan scored a career-high 43 points on 15-for-28 field goals in Toronto's first game after the NBA's All-Star break. The team was without Kyle Lowry who missed the game with a wrist injury, while newly acquired Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker made their Raptors debuts. Ibaka scored 15 points and Tucker adde nine points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 20 points in the loss while Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart each added 19 points.

LEADING INTO THIS AFTERNOON

Irving doubtful: Kyrie Irving's presence is in doubt for Sunday's game after he sustained a minor facial fracture on Friday when he was accidentally struck in the face by teammate Aron Baynes. The Celtics official Twitter account has Irving listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.

Horford probable: Al Horford is listed as probable for Sunday after missing the previous two contests as he went through the NBA's concussion protocol.

Celtics finding ways: Despite being hit with a round of injuries to start the season, the Celtics come into Sunday's contest having won 11 straight games. After losing offseason acquisition Gordon Hayward for the season in his season opening Celtics' debut, Boston needed a minute to regroup, falling in their first two games of the season, before reeling off 11 straight games even with injuries to Al Horford and now Kyrie Irving.

EXTRA ASSISTS

On the road again: The Raptors are back on the road again, kicking off a three-game trip in Boston against the Celtics. Sunday's matinee will be the first of four meetings between the two teams this season. Toronto won the season series last year 3-1. This year's trip begins with visits to the Eastern Conference leading Celtics and the Western Conference leading Houston Rockets, before heading to New Orleans for their second meeting with the Pelicans in a week.

Passing the rock: With three-pointers and ball movement the keys to Toronto's newly revamped offensive system, though 11 games, things are coming together. The Raptors have recorded at least 20 assists in eight of the first 11 games and are 5-0 when recoding more assists than their opponent. Kyle Lowry is averaging a team-high 6.5 assists and has two double-digit assist performances already. In the 2016-17 season, Toronto topped the 20-assist mark 34 times

From deep: The Raptors knocked down a season-high 16 three-pointers in Thursday's 122-118 home win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game was the seventh time in 11 tries that Toronto has made 10+ three-pointers, and the victory meant the Raptors are now 5-2 in games where they connect on at least 10 three-pointers.