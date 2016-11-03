Game Preview: Raptors vs. Heat

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

The Raptors will get their first glimpse at a new-look Miami team when they host the Heat at the Air Canada Centre on Friday. With Dwyane Wade in Chicago, Chris Bosh’s NBA future uncertain after dealing with blood clots a season ago, and LeBron James defending last season’s NBA title in Cleveland, the Heat are rebuilding after the Big Three era.



Tip-off: 7:30 P.M. ET

Broadcast info: SN1 / TSN 1050

TALKING POINTS

DeRozan on a tear

We’ve talked a lot about DeMar DeRozan this season, for good reason. With another 40-point performance already, the Raptors swingman is averaging 36.3 points per contest though his first four games.Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook is the lone player above him, averaging 37.8 points per game.

DeRozan isn’t just averaging a lot of points. He’s scoring more efficiently than any other guard in the league, making 55 percent of his attempts.

“It’s unreal,” Terrence Ross said. “‘We kind of expect that from him now. I feel like he’s going to average 39 the whole season. There’s nothing you can say. Every shot he puts up it’s like you know he’s either going to get fouled or he’s going to make it.”

DeRozan grew up in California idolizing Kobe Bryant. To start the season, he became the first player to score 30 points in three consecutive games without a three-pointer since Bryant in 2005. Against the Wizards, DeRozan’s final three points came on his first three-pointer of the season.

“The closest guy I can think to [what he’s doing] is Kobe,” Ross said. “[And] still, Kobe put up threes. At the midrange, for him to be as efficient as a big man, it’s unreal.”

Lowry, DeRozan leading the way

As leaders of the team, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry know their example sets the tone for their teammates. Despite having the biggest responsibilities on the team, both players still manage to create a standard for work ethic that trickles down throughout the locker room.

“Players like Kyle and DeMar bring the best out of everybody,” Norman Powell said. “They push everybody to raise their level of play. We know they’re the leaders of the team. We have to follow behind. If they’re going out there bringing their “A” games, you’ve got to bring yours and compete with the same intensity they’re competing with.”

Like DeRozan, Powell grew up in California. Similarly, he grew up loving Kobe, but also admiring DeRozan’s game as well. Having a front row seat to his teammate’s sensational start has been entertaining.

“It’s fun to watch,” Powell said. “Taking to him, he’s really focused, really locked in. He’s just playing great basketball right now and he’s looking to keep it going. Everyone keeps being in his ear about the contract he got and if that’s going to change him, but he just loves playing basketball and you see that. You see the passion, you see the drive, the will to win, to want to be good and get back to where we were last year. He started off the season well. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

Offseason work paying off for Ross

When Terrence Ross showed up for training camp in September, he did so about 15 pounds lighter than when he left Toronto in June. Through the first four games of this season, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey praised Ross’ defensive intensity and timing throughout the preseason.

“It’s an accumulation of a lot of things,” Ross said. “From watching film, to being in the right spot, to knowing things, being a little lighter than last year, I’m a little more mobile. All of that has come together.”

After ankle surgery last season, Ross wasn’t able to do a lot of cardio during rehabilitation so he was spending more time than usual in the weight room. The extra time spent lifting led to Ross getting bigger, but with the added size, he felt slower.

“I think with all that weight, I kind of was a little slower than I usually was,” he said. “So, I think getting back to the weight I was a couple of years ago, I feel a lot more lighter on my feet, quicker on my feet.”