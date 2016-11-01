Game Preview: Raptors @ Wizards

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

After opening the season with a three-game homestand, the Toronto Raptors head to Washington for their first road game of the year. The Raptors closed out their preseason with a 119-82 blowout loss to Wizards. They’re aiming for a decidedly different outcome this time around.

Tip-off: 7 P.M. ET

Broadcast info: TSN / SN590 The Fan



TALKING POINTS

DeRozan’s hot start

It seems as though DeMar DeRozan is setting franchise records every other game with his hot start to the season. After setting the franchise record for most points in a season opener (40), DeRozan became the first player in franchise history to open a season with three consecutive games of 30+ points.

Even more impressive, DeRozan became the first player since Kobe Bryant to have three consecutive 30-point games without a single made three-pointer. Bryant last accomplished this feat in 2005. DeRozan’s been rolling and his Raptors teammates are happy to let him flourish.

"His game, man,” Kyle Lowry said. “That's his game. People say he doesn't shoot threes, it don't matter. You average 30 points without threes, it's pretty impressive no matter what. I just want him to keep going and I know he will.”

Backcourt battle

For the past few seasons, fans have eagerly debated the best backcourt in the Eastern Conference. While DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry made up the starting backcourt in last season’s All-Star Game, Wizards fans have strongly supported John Wall and Bradley Beal as their pick for top backcourt.

“They’re one of the most dynamic backcourts in the league,” Dwane Casey said. “Strength, speed, quickness with Wall and shooting, athletic ability and a guy that can create his own shot in Beal. Between DeMar, Kyle, Beal, [Wall], it’s going to be interesting. I’m biased, so I feel like we have the better of the two, but I think the team that imposes their defensive will wins the game.”

DeRozan said on Tuesday that he remembers getting excited about big match ups when he was a fan growing up watching the NBA, but now that he’s in it, his focus is on other things.

“It’s a cool thing, when you see everybody coming up with backcourt this, backcourt that,” DeRozan said. “From a fan perspective, I look at it like a cool thing, but once you go out there, I just try to win.”

Rookies impressing vets

With Jared Sullinger sidelined after foot surgery and Lucas Nogueira out with an ankle sprain sustained during the preseason finale against the Wizards, Casey has had to rely on rookies Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam much earlier than expected. Although there are ups and downs and plenty still to learn for the first-year guys, the approach each has taken to start the year has impressed their veteran teammates.

“They’ve been great,” DeRozan said. “You’ve got to give credit to those guys. They pay attention, they work extremely hard, they watch film on their mistakes every single day.”

The common thread from both Casey and the veterans on the team is that mistakes are okay as long as there’s an immediate effort to learn and correct moving forward. Casey has repeatedly praised Poeltl’s ability to learn from his miscues, as well as Siakam’s nonstop energy and efforts to make things happen, creating extra possessions when he’s on the floor. When the rookies do get caught up and find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, their veteran teammates are right there to help them out.

“Communication’s a big thing wit the young guys,” Patrick Patterson said. You know there going to play hard, you know they’re energetic, going to give it their all. You know they’re going to make mistakes along the way, but as long as they give 110 percent, they’re good.”