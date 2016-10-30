Game Preview: Raptors vs. Nuggets

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

Canadian rookie Jamal Murray makes his first trip to Toronto as an NBA player with the Denver Nuggets in town to take on the Raptors. After a close 94-91 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Raptors look to get back in the winning column.

Tip-off: 7:30 P.M. ET

TALKING POINTS

Casey expecting physical match up

The Raptors fell to the Nuggets in preseason, dropping a close 108-106 victory in Winnipeg. While both teams are sure to look a bit different here in the regular season, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey is expecting Monday’s game to have the same physical nature as the early October meeting.

“It’s going it’s going to be a physical inside game,” Casey said. “They run the floor, they’re active, they’re very skilled. They have a nice young team, a very talented team. I think by the end of the year they’ll be one of the top teams in the west.”

One of the reasons Denver’s future is so bright is rookie Jamal Murray. The Canadian was selected seventh overall by the Nuggets and, despite a quiet first two games, has impressed Casey.

“He’s a very intelligent kid,” Casey said. “He’s going to be a nice young player. His speed with the basketball, his ability to shoot the ball, once he understands the speed of the game and angles and personnel, and understands the league after he goes through it a couple of times, he’s going be a reall,y really effective player for Denver.”

Valanciunas focused on the end goal

Although the Raptors are 1-1 through two games, Jonas Valanciunas has had a solid start to the season after a quiet preseason showing. In two starts, averaging 33 minutes per contest, Valanciunas is averaging 21 points and 14 rebounds per game. Of course it’s early to be looking at numbers and averages, but the Raptors big man been extremely active, his teammates have found him often, and when they haven’t he’s created his own opportunities by crashing the offensive glass. Despite the positive start, Valanciunas isn’t ready to talk about his own play with so much work left to do.

“Am I happy [with how I’ve played]?” Valanciunas said. “No, we lost a game. We’re not happy. It’s just two games so far. We’ve got 80 to go, we still can do much more. Myself, I’m just playing for the team. I’m just trying to win. I’ve been telling that for a long time. I’m there to win and put up some numbers.”

Working the glass

One of the areas of concern for the Raptors coming into the season was rebounding. With Bismack Biyombo in Orlando and Jared Sullinger sidelined after foot surgery, Casey made it clear during training camp that rebounding would need to be a group effort this year. Through the team’s first two games, the Raptors have held an +11 advantage on the glass over each opponent.

Although Valanciunas and his 14 rebounds per contest lead the way, his teammates are also doing work on the glass. Most important to Valanciunas is that the effort is there on a nightly basis.

“Every minute you spend on the court you get more comfortable,” Valanciunas said. “Same as rebounding, now I follow the ball more. I see where the ball can bounce. That helps. The biggest thing is effort. The biggest thing is going to get a rebound. Putting effort to get a rebound. That’s the biggest thing.”

The rebounding battle is especially crucial going against the Nuggets and their front line.

“That’s going to be the story for [Monday] night,” Casey said. “Who[ever] wins the boards.”