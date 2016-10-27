Game Preview: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

Two days after opening the season with a 109-91 victory against the Detroit Pistons, the Toronto Raptors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals. After making it to the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history, the Raptors were defeated by the Cavaliers in six games. Cleveland went on to defeat the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship. With each team picking up victories in their season openers, the two franchises look to continue the journey of repeating the success of a season ago.

Tip-off: 7:00 P.M. ET

Broadcast Info: SNET1 / SN590

TALKING POINTS

Siakam Impressing

The Raptors started the season with projected starter Jared Sullinger on the injured list following foot surgery. As a result, rookie Pascal Siakam started in the first NBA game of his career. Despite nerves and excitement, Siakam produced for the Raptors, playing 22 minutes and scoring four points to go with nine rebounds. One of the rookies biggest supporters has been Sullinger, who has helped Siakam’s transition to the NBA as well as helped to prepare him to take over his starting spot while he’s out.

Mistakes are inevitable as rookies figure out their way. With so many young players on this year’s roster, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey and the team’s veteran players are encouraging young guys to play hard and through their mistakes. Siakam’s non-stop energy and activeness have helped to make up for other miscues he’s had while on the floor.

“That makes him real effective,” Sullinger said. “Just his ability to move, period, on the defensive and offensive end creates problems. Whether it’s on the offensive glass or defensively switching out on screens, the guy is just one active guy and you need somebody like that in every unit that you have. In the second unit, you have a guy like Cory Joseph who just constantly keeps moving so a guy like that always creates problems and brings energy.”

With Sullinger sidelined for the near future, Siakam will have an opportunity to prove he belongs. Veteran DeMarre Carroll is already prepared with words of wisdom for the rookie if he needs them.

“It’s just like last year,” Carroll said. “Like I tell these rookies, and I pride myself on being a leader in that locker room, I’ve been through it. You never know when your opportunity may come. Mine came late. Some people’s come early. When the opportunity comes, you’ve got to take advantage of it. That’s what Pascal has got to do. That’s what Norm [Powell] did last year. At the end of the day, you don’t want to look back and say, ‘I had that opportunity and I let it slip.’ I think he’s doing a good job of playing his role and being who he is. That’s what Norm did last year.”

Batting LeBron

Raptors fans got a strong dose of LeBron James in the postseason, but DeMarre Carroll has been battling him for years, dating back to his time with the Atlanta Hawks. While it is all but impossible to stop him, Carroll is one of the defenders who has earned James’ respect for his defensive efforts. After years of guarding him, Carroll is familiar with James’ tendencies. Preparing to face him, though, is still a process.

“I watch a lot of film on LeBron,” Carroll said. “Any player I play I study the night before or a couple of days before. That’s what my wife says: I watch too much NBA League Pass. I know his tendencies. Sometimes, he feeds off all the guys around his team. You’ve got Kevin Love going and Kyrie [Irving] going, and he’s getting those guys involved. And then he tries to take over. The biggest thing for him, I know early on he likes to get his teammates involved. I have to do a good job of making those passes harder for him so he doesn’t throw those fastballs throughout the game. And then do my assignment on the defensive end, on him, individually.”

While everyone knows how skilled and dominant James is, Carroll pointed to the aspect of his game that he still feels isn’t recognized enough when describing another reason the Finals MVP is so difficult to stop.

“He’s physically gifted,” Carroll said. “He’s 6-8, 250. He’s up there with the best of them. But his mental aspect of the game is what people don’t really understand. The guy knows the game. He knows where guys are going to be at. He’s like a point guard, shooting guard, small forward all in one.”

An Early Test

Getting a win in the season opener was good, but the Raptors made sure to keep perspective. One win is a start, but there are still 81 games remaining on the schedule. When dealing with the early weeks of the season, results can sometimes be deceiving as teams and players get adjusted to new systems and conditioning. Still, the opportunity to take on the Cavaliers this early in the season is one that the Raptors welcome.

“They’re the NBA champions,” Carroll said. “This is a great test for us to kind of see where we’re at and see where we need to go. They’re going to come in, play their type of basketball. LeBron’s the leader of their crew. We’ve got to come in, play our type of basketball, that physicality, and we’ve got to try to help each out on the defensive end. If we can sustain that first run, which is usually in the first quarter, we can win the basketball game.”

Facing James isn't anything new for Carroll, but it is for rookie Siakam. From the moment the ball goes up, it’s crucial to forget who your opponent is and remember to play your own game. Facing off against the World Champions in just your second NBA game is still a moment to remember.

“It's exciting,” Siakam said. “I mean I always get excited, especially if I'm going to play against one of the guys that I watch on TV and looked up to. It's always good. It gets you pumped and you always like those moments, where you go out there and see how you matchup with those guys. He's one of the best players in the world so it's going to be a battle.”