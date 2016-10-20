Preseason Game Preview: Raptors @ Wizards

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

Nearly a month after kicking off training camp in Vancouver, the Raptors will close out preseason in Washington against the Wizards on Friday night. Toronto comes to Washington fresh off a solid 103-92 victory against the Detroit Pistons where DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry both looked to be in regular season form. The Raptors are 4-2 in the preseason while the Wizards own a 3-3 record thanks to Tuesday’s 96-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tip-off: 7 P.M. ET

Broadcast Info: SNET1

TALKING POINTS

Dress Rehearsals

Throughout the preseason, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey has tried various lineups, different starting lineups, and given extended minutes to his reserves. As the regular season creeps closer, he’s continued to ensure the coaching staff is getting an opportunity to check out the players competing for the team’s final roster spot, as well as younger players auditioning for bigger roles this season, while also giving rotation guys enough run to get into playing shape. Wednesday’s victory in Detroit saw Lowry and DeRozan get big minutes in the first half, with the duo looking like the All-Stars they are as they each scored 20 points to give the Raptors a sizeable halftime lead.

Nogueira impressing in preseason

One position that’s up for grabs is the one left by Bismack Biyombo’s departure in free agency. It’s impossible for anyone to completely make up the defensive impact Biyombo had on the floor, coupled with his energy and personality away from it, but Lucas Nogueira and Jakob Poeltl are each doing their best to show they’ve earned time this season.

Minutes and opportunity have flip-flopped for the big men through the preseason; Casey has given each time to show what they can do, and he has said that in the regular season who plays may depend on different match ups game to game. Poeltl has impressed with his poise and confidence despite his rookie status, while Nogueira showed up to training camp with a seriousness Casey hadn’t seen before.

“I’ve seen ore of a serious approach from Lucas,” Caseysaid. “Consistency is important. We can talk about it, but I want to see consistency from Lucas. He’s done it this whole camp, now we’ve got three or four months to go. Let’s continue that approach.”

Backcourt Battle

Assuming Lowry and DeRozan both suit up for the preseason finale, Friday’s game will have a bit more excitement than most preseason games thanks to the backcourt battle. Wizards/Raptors features two of the best backcourts in the league with Lowry and Derozan facing off against John Wall and Bradley Beal. Raptors fans know all too well the precision of Wall and offensive firepower of Beal. With Lowry and DeRozan coming off their best combined effort of the postseason, Friday’s match up should be a fun one, even if it is a bit of a dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s home opener at the ACC against the Pistons.