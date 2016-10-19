Preseason Game Preview: Raptors @ Pistons

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

The Raptors will close out the preseason on the road. First up is a trip to Detroit and then they will finish up against the Wizards in Washington. Wednesday’s game against the Pistons will be a good test for Toronto against a scrappy and hardworking team that won’t be taking it easy just because it’s the preseason and the final score doesn’t matter.

Tip-off: 7:30 P.M. ET

Broadcast Info: No Local TV/Radio Broadcast

TALKING POINTS

Taking advantage of the opportunity

When Cory Joseph was asked about the length of the preseason, he answered with a smile, his mind quickly moving ahead to thoughts of November.

“We’re ready,” he said. “We’re excited. We’re really excited to get it going.”

A veteran who understands how important every piece of the puzzle is, he finished his answer sounding much like a coach: “Training camp is hard, but it’s needed.”

Players might be getting antsy and ready for preseason to finish up to make way for the regular season, but Raptors head coach Dwane Casey is okay with any opportunity to get better.

With Toronto’s regular season home opener a week away, Casey has viewed preseason as a time to integrate new players into the fold, iron out wrinkles for returning players, and also get a good look at the guys competing for the final roster spot. After resting his starters in a victory against San Lorenzo de Almagro on Friday, going against the Pistons will be a welcomed challenge for Casey’s rotation.

“[Detroit is] a good team,” he said. “They’re going to play hard. It’s always good to go against a team that’s going to compete and fight for every inch on the floor. It’s a good test for us to come out and work to our identity. Come out and play physical, solid basketball against a good team.”

Cory Joseph continuing to evolve

When Cory Joseph came to Toronto from the San Antonio Spurs, he was expected to be a reliable backup for Kyle Lowry. Becoming part of an extremely integral bench unit, as well as pairing with Lowry in one of the team’s best five-man lineups was an extra bonus. Now in his second year with the team, Casey feels Joseph is poised to take another step forward.

“He understands the system,” Casey said. “He knows the system now. Last year he was kind of guessing, going from a system in San Antonio to ours, it took a little while to get familiar with it. He understands his teammates now. Understands what they need from him, what he needs to do in his role with them. His confidence level is off the charts now, he’s shooting the ball better. That’s something that he’s worked on this summer.”

Joseph acknowledged that he’s more confident in his shooting abilities now, but said he’ll always feel like there’s room for improvement. He echoed his coach’s words when speaking about the familiarity he now has playing for his hometown team and how that has translated to more success on the floor.

“I feel like I'm a lot more comfortable, a lot more situated here,” he said. “Obviously, I knew the city well already, that was pretty easy to get adjusted to, but the system, the organization, what coach expects from me, stuff like that, I’m more comfortable.”

Patterson feeling good, ready to get going

After an offseason of preparation, Patrick Patterson is feeling good. While he’s happy to go into the season feeling strong and ready to get things started, Patterson also recognizes he’s now a veteran on the roster and he’s making it a point to make sure everyone else is caught up to speed.

“I feel good,” Patterson said. “I feel healthy I feel strong. Legs are good, ankles are good, knock on wood. Right now my body is good. My focus is on getting everybody on the same page, making sure everyone knows the same plays, everyone's happy and everyone is enjoying [the game] and we’re still learning.”

With All-Stars DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry leading the way on the floor, it’s helpful for everyone to have other veterans in the locker room stepping up and providing a helping hand for new and younger teammates alike. With 10 players on Toronto’s roster under 25 years of age, there will be plenty of opportunity for teaching moments this season. Patterson’s basketball IQ is often praised by those around him and younger guys on the roster would be wise to learn from him.