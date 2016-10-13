Preseason Game Preview: Raptors vs. San Lorenzo de Almagro

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

The Raptors return from Cleveland to play a back-to-back against San Lorenzo de Almagro. San Lorenzo plays in the Liga Nacional de Basquet, which is the first tier level division of the Argentine basketball league system. The team won its first LNB title in 2016, and former NBAer Walter Herrmann was selected as the Finals MVP.

Tip-off: 7 P.M. ET

Broadcast info: NBA TV Canada

TALKING POINTS

Continuing to build

After a solid outing in Cleveland, Dwane Casey hopes his team will approach Friday’s match up like a regular season back-to-back and come to the arena ready to work. It can be hard to keep focus and energy levels up through the preseason, but with opening night just 11 days away, the push is on and players understand it.

“It’s very difficult [to prepare for back-to-backs in the preseason],” Casey said. “It’s good practice for us. We want to approach it the way we’re going to approach it a few weeks from now because they’re coming. We’ve got to get excited about it even though deep down we know it’s exhibition. We’ve got to get some mindset practice into how do we prepare mentally, how do we prepare physically, going into a back-to-back.”

Although Friday’s opponent is unfamiliar, Toronto will need to prepare as though it is an NBA opponent or they risk being disappointed on their home floor.

Lowry looking good

Kyle Lowry sat out for Toronto’s previous preseason game prior to Thursday’s contest against the Cavaliers. In Cleveland he showed he’s ready for the regular season as he helped turn a two-point deficit after the first quarter into a 19-point halftime lead thanks to a 25-point, six assist first half. Lowry looked a step quicker than everyone else and continued to build on a solid summer of basketball.

Prior to the game, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that a USA Basketball source told him Lowry was the “most impressive player” during the Rio Olympics where Lowry and DeRozan helped the U.S. National team to a gold medal.

Had a USA Basketball source tell me Kyle Lowry was the team's "most impressive player" in Rio. He's up against his USA teammate Kyrie tonite — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 14, 2016

Eastern Conference on the rise

Although the Raptors pushed the Cavaliers to six games in the Eastern Conference finals before Cleveland went on to defeat the Warriors, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey knows returning to the Conference finals is not a given for anyone. After an offseason with plenty of movement, Casey feels Toronto’s conference has improved from a year ago.

“A lot of teams got better,” he said. “I think Chicago, just with their veteran experience got better. New York improved their team. Brooklyn improved. Philadelphia is going to come. Boston got better. There’s a lot of teams that have gotten better throughout our conference. That’s why we’ve got to continue to improve our team.”

The first steps toward the postseason are taken in preseason. Casey and the Raptors coaching staff has been adamant that the team start practicing winning habits now. As the regular season creeps closer, look for the team to start narrowing its rotation as it shifts toward in-season mode.