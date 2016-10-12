Preseason Game Preview: Raptors @ Cavaliers

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

The Raptors return to Cleveland for the first time since last season’s Eastern Conference Finals matchup on Thursday. With both teams potentially resting players, and the preseason being more about progress than final scores, this won’t be a true re-match between the two squads, but rather another step toward the regular season.

Tip-off: 8 P.M. ET

Broadcast Info: TSN1/4/5

TALKING POINTS

Returning to Cleveland

There will be talk of Toronto returning to Cleveland for the first time since the Conference Finals, but the Raptors themselves are concerned with continuing to use the preseason as an opportunity to improve. With three games already played and a week’s worth of practices since their last game, the Raptors have been focusing hard on the defensive end of the floor.

“It’s not even about us playing Cleveland,” DeMar DeRozan said. “It’s about us having an opportunity to go out here and clean up some things. Continue to get better and maximize our opportunities in preseason.”

With the Raptors taking on the Cavaliers in the Conference Finals and now the Blue Jays taking on the Cleveland Indians in the American League Championship Series, there are plenty of storylines linking the two cities, but aside from rooting on the Jays, Raptors players are keeping their focus on what’s in front of them.

“We’re just trying to stay the course,” DeMarre Carroll said. “Go through the process. We know it’s preseason and we’re just trying to get better each and every day. We’re not going to put too much into it. We’re really worried about what we’re doing trying to prepare for the season when we play Detroit on October 26th.”

Rookie Poeltl impressing in practice

The departure of Bismack Biyombo was probably the biggest change for Toronto over this offseason. Without his defensive presence and quickness to clean up any mistakes made by perimeter defenders, head coach Dwane Casey has been focused on defence throughout training camp.

Biyombo’s absence also opens up playing time. Though it is rare for a rookie to crack the regular rotation on a winning team — Norman Powell being an exception to the rule in more ways than one last season — rookie big man Jakob Poeltl has a shot at earning serious playing time this year.

“I think there are minutes available for us young guys, but the thing is we’ve got to earn them,” Poeltl said. “With this coach, you’ve got to earn them. Especially on the defensive end.”

Poeltl said he hasn’t been overwhelmed with the jump to this level, because he’s taking each day as it comes, with the goal of being better each time he steps onto the floor. That calm demeanour has impressed Casey and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I think he’s a mature young man for his age,” Casey said. “Even though he’s a young player, he is mature. I say he’s got an old soul. He doesn’t get too excited, he doesn’t get too down when he makes mistakes. He’s even-keeled which really helps a young player in the NBA. He’s not like your typical young player coming into the league that has highs and lows emotionally and psychologically. He can mess up on two straight plays and he can bounce right back. That’s going to be a plus for him when he’s competing for playing time.”

Raptors enjoying Jays success

During the Blue Jays’ series-sweeping Game 3 victory over the Texas Rangers, plenty of Raptors were on hand to show support. Jays players regularly made appearances at the Air Canada Centre last season, and many of the players on both teams have built friendships as professional athletes representing Toronto.

“In some way shape or form all athletes aspire to be other athletes,” DeRozan said. “That’s what it’s all about. Sometimes you want to get out of your element of being so caught up stressed over your own job. You want to be able to cheer on someone else’s profession in your own city. Watch them perform, instead of you worrying about the preparation, you getting ready to go against your own opponent.”

Although the Raptors haven’t yet accomplished all that they hope to, getting to share postseason success with the Jays is fun for both teams. Casey says winning is contagious, while DeRozan is just glad to be part of the highs that both teams are having.

“At some point in time every sport city, town, state, they’ll have their moment, their run,” DeRozan said. “It’s a cool thing to be able to witness and be a part of it at the same time. I think later on when we look back on it it’ll be a cool thing.”