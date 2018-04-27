2018 Playoffs: Game 6 Preview - Raptors at Wizards

Toronto Raptors (3-2) @ Washington Wizards (2-3)

When: Friday, April 27, 7 P.M. ET

Where: Capital One Arena

Broadcast info: SN1

LAST MEETING

The Raptors defeated the Wizards 108-98 at the Air Canada Centre on Wednesday to take a 3-2 series lead. DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 32 points to lead the Raptors, who pulled away in the fourth quarter to get the victory. Kyle Lowry scored 17 points to go with 10 assists, and Delon Wright scored 18 points off the bench, including 11 in the fourth quarter, when Toronto outscored Washington 29-20 and closed the game on a 26-11 run. John Wall led the Wizards with 26 points, while Bradley Beal added 20 points.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For the Raptors, Fred VanVleet (sore right shoulder) is questionable. For the Wizards, Jodie Meeks is not with the team as he is serving a league suspension.

On the road again: After dropping their previous two games in this series on the road, the Raptors are back in Washington with an opportunity to close out their first-round series. A year ago, in the 2017 playoffs,Toronto won a Game 6 on the road in Milwaukee to close out the series 4-2 in the first-round.

Bounce back: Wednesday's Game 6 victory was a bounce back game for the Raptors, after they dropped two straight games against the Wizards in Washington, allowing the Wizards to tie the series at 2 games apiece heading back to Toronto. With Wednesday's victory, giving Toronto a 3-2 series lead, the Raptors continued their streak of not losing three consecutive games at any point this season. They are the only team in the NBA to not have three straight losses.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Double-double time: Jonas Valanciunas had a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double in Game 5. This was his 13th postseason double-double and it moved him ahead of Antonio Davis into sole possession of the franchise record for most playoff double-doubles in franchise history.

Wright way: Delon Wright's 18 points off the bench matched his playoff career-high, set during Toronto's Game 1 victory against the Wizards. Wright shot 6-for-10 from the floor, 2-for-2 from the three-point line and 4-for-4 from the free throw line. In five games against the Wizards this season, Wright is averaging 12 points off the bench.

Battle on the boards: Though the Raptors were victorious in Game 5, they were thoroughly outplayed by the Wizards on the boards. Washington out-rebounded Toronto 50-35, including 14-6 on the offensive glass. After the game, Kyle Lowry pointed out the rebounding disparity when speaking with the media. Dwane Casey addressed it a day later when the team practiced in Toronto before heading to Washington.

"We've got to do a better job of rebounding 50/50 balls," Casey said. "We've got to get out and be on our toes, ready, bouncy and go get those long rebounds. It's not just the bigs not rebounding -- we had a couple of those -- but our guards have to come up and clean up the lane, clean up the long rebounds."