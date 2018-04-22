2018 Playoffs: Game 4 Preview - Raptors at Wizards

Toronto Raptors (2-1) @ Washington Wizards (1-2)

When: Sunday, April 22nd, 6 P.M. ET

Where: Capital One Arena

Broadcast info: TNT, SN1, SN590

LAST MEETING

The Raptors dropped their first game of the series in Washington, falling 122-103 on the road. Though the Wizards led by just one after the opening quarter, they won the second and third quarters 71-53, breaking the game open to lead by 19 heading into the fourth quarter. Bradley Beal and John Wall scored 28 points apiece to lead the Wizards. The Raptors were led by 23 points from DeMar DeRozan and 19 points from Kyle Lowry in the loss.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For the Raptors, Fred VanVleet is questionable with a sore right shoulder. VanVleet missed Game 1, tried to play in Game 2, but played just three minutes before being taken out, and did not appear in Game 3. For the Wizards, Jodie Meeks is not with the team as he serves a league suspension.

Real deal: Bradley Beal had his best game of the series in Game 3, scoring 28 points on 10-of-19 field goals, including 4-of-9 three-point field goals. He also added four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 39 minutes. In Game 1, Beal scored 19 points, and in Game 2 he was limited to nine points while DeMar DeRozan tied a playoff career-high with 37 points.

Backcourt battle: In addition to Beal's big night in Game3, John Wall had his second double-double of the series, also scoring 28 points, while racking up 14 assists to go with six rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot. Beal and Wall combined for 56 points, 10 rebounds, 18 assists and seven steals. In comparison, Toronto's backcourt of DeRozan and Kyle Lowry combined for 42 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and four steals.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Turnover city: The Raptors could not keep a hand on the ball in Game 3, turning the ball over 19 times. Washington made Toronto pay for these miscues, scoring 28 points off Raptors' turnovers, while Toronto scored just 17 points off Washington miscues. Heading into Game 4, the Raptors will need to cut down on unforced errors.

Bench mob: Toronto's bench has been phenomenal all season. After averaging 42 points in the first two games of the series, despite being without Fred VanVleet, the bench struggled in Washington. Toronto's reserves combined for 32 points in Friday's Game3 loss, and the bench-heavy lineups couldn't seem to get things going in Washington the way that they have all year.

Bounce back: After Saturday's practice, Dwane Casey told assembled media that the team didn't come out with the same energy and intensity in Game 3 that they'd had during two wins at home in Games 1 and 2. Kyle Lowry agreed with his coach. "We've got to play every game like a Game 7 and we didn't play that Game 3 like a Game 7," he said. For both Lowry and Casey, the positive is how this year's Raptors team has played every time it's had a disappointing performance. "This year's team has always responded to a bad game, bad loss, and bounced back," Casey said. For Lowry, Game 4 game plan is simple: "Our Game 4, we've got to play like a Game 7," Lowry said. "We've got to go out there and channel everything we've got and leave it on the floor."