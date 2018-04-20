2018 Playoffs: Game 3 Preview - Raptors at Wizards

Toronto Raptors (2-0) @ Washington Wizards (0-2)

When: Friday, April 20th, 8 P.M. ET

Where: Capital One Arena

Broadcast info: ESPN2, TSN1/4/5, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

The Raptors took their first 2-0 series lead in franchise history following a 130-119 Game 2 victory. Toronto jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, setting a franchise postseason record for points scored in a quarter, leading 44-27 after the opening 12 minutes. DeMar DeRozan tied a career-playoff high with 37 points, Kyle Lowry set a career-playoff high with 12 assists to go with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double. The Wizards were led by John Wall's 29 points, and Mike Scott's 20 points in the loss.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For the Raptors, the injury report is clear. For the Wizards, Jodie Meeks is not with the team as he serves a league suspension.

On the road again: The Raptors are in Washington for their first road games of the postseason. They are in Washington with a 2-0 series lead for the first time in franchise history, thanks to a Game 2 victory that set plenty of franchise postseason records. Toronto set records for points scored in a quarter (44), points scored in a half (76) and points scored in a game (130).

From deep: Through two games in this series, the Raptors are shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc. Toronto has made 29-of-65 attempts from three, in comparison to the Wizards who are shooting 18-for-43 from three in the first two games. In Game 1's 44-point first quarter effort, the Raptors shot 7-for-13 from three, with six players hitting at least one three-pointer.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Mighty JV: Jonas Valanciunas moved into a tie with Antonio Davis for most playoff double-doubles in franchise history after Game 2's 19-point, 14-rebound performance. Valanciunas was huge in Game 2, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor, and recording two blocked shots.

13 deep: After playing 11 guys in Game 1, Raptors head coach Dwane Casey played all 13 available players in Tuesday's Game 2 victory. Toronto's reserves scored 42 points for the second straight game against the Wizards, with C.J. Miles leading the way in Game 2. Miles scored 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-for-7 from the floor, 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

A different series: The last time Toronto was in Washington for a postseason game, it was in 2015, and the team was trailing 0-2 in the series. They didn't end up returning to Toronto, the series finished in four games. Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are the only players that remain on Toronto's roster from that four-game sweep by the Wizards. Valanciunas acknowledged the team's last postseason trip to D.C., but also made it clear this is a different team in a different series. "We had some tough experiences out there, especially in the playoffs, right?" Valanciunas said. "We're going there to win the game. We're gonna do everything to win a game. So, the building's not important, other players not important, it's about us. How we gonna play, how much we're gonna wanna win, how we're gonna be ready for them. Because they're gonna play hard. It's do or die for them, so we expect them to play really hard and play good."