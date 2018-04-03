Game Preview: Raptors at Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors (55-21) @ Cleveland Cavaliers (47-30)

When: Tuesday, April 3, 7:00 P.M. ET

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

Broadcast info: TSN4/5, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

The Raptors last saw the Cavaliers in Cleveland on March 21, dropping a tightly-contested 132-129 decision. The loss came despite the Raptors tying a franchise-record by scoring 79 points in the first half, leading 79-64 at the halftime break. The Cavaliers found their shooting touch in the second half, led by LeBron James who had 35 points and 17 assists, including the assist to Kevin Love for a crucial three-pointer to put Cleveland up by four with 27.5 seconds remaining. The Raptors were led by Kyle Lowry's 24 points and DeMar DeRozan's 21 points in the loss.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For the Raptors, the injury report is clear. For the Cavaliers, the status of Kyle Korver (right foot soreness) and George Hill (left ankle sprain) is to be determined.

Back-to-back: Tuesday's contest is the first game in the final back-to-back of the season for the Raptors in the regular season. Following the game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, the team will immediately fly back to Toronto, in preparation for Wednesday's home game against the Boston Celtics.

One away: The Raptors are one victory away from tying their regular-season franchise-record of 56 wins in a season. Toronto has topped 50 victories in each of the past three seasons, something that had never occurred prior to the 2015-16 season, where the franchise-record was set.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Big week: Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers kicks off a big week for the Raptors. In addition to the Cavaliers/Celtics back-to-back, the team will also host the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic at the Air Canada Centre before heading back out on the road to close out the regular season. After falling to the Celtics on Saturday in Boston, the team's lead over the Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference stands at 2.0 games.

Finishing strong: The Raptors lost to Boston on Saturday after keeping pace with the Celtics through three quarters and holding a slim two-point lead heading into the fourth. Things fell apart for Toronto in the final quarter as Boston outscored the Raptors 28-15. Toronto's field goal percentage plummeted to 33 percent in the fourth after the team had shot 51 percent through the first three quarters. Even worse, perhaps, were the seven fourth-quarter turnovers the Raptors committed, leading to 11 points scored by the Celtics. As the regular season winds itself down, the Raptors hope to shore up unforced errors, especially late.

Winning on the road: The Raptors need one more road win to set a franchise-record for most road victories in a season. Toronto is 24-14 on the road this season (and 31-7 at home), with three more road games on the schedule. Toronto set the record with 24 wins during the 2015-16 season where it also set a franchise-record for most wins (56). Only the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors have better road records than Toronto this season.