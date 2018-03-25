Game Preview: Raptors vs. Clippers

Los Angles Clippers (38-34) @ Toronto Raptors (54-19)

When: Sunday, March 25th, 6 P.M. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: TSN, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

Toronto last saw the Clippers in Los Angeles, falling 96-91 on the road in December. After leading by 13 early in the game, the Raptors scored just 38 points in the second half. Toronto led by seven early in the fourth , but scored just 17 points in the quarter as the Clippers took control and went on to collect the win. Toronto's bench struggled in Los Angeles, getting outscored 50-17 by the Clippers' reserves. Former Raptor Lou Williams led the Clippers with 17 points, while L.A. also had a 17-point performance from Montrezl Harrell. The Raptors were led by Jonas Valanciunas' 23 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For the Raptors, C.J. Miles is listed as questionable with gastroenteritis. For the Clippers, Patrick Beverley (right knee surgery), Avery Bradley (adductor/rectus abdominal surgery) and Danilo Gallinari (right hand contusion-non-displaced fracture) will be out for Sunday's game.

Finishing east: Sunday's game will be one of Toronto's final two games against the Western Conference in the regular season. After hosting the Clippers on Sunday, the team will close out their current three-game homestand against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. The remaining seven games of the regular season schedule will all be against Eastern Conference opponents.

For three: Kyle Lowry broke his own single-season franchise-record for three-point field goals in Toronto's victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Lowry has now made 215 three-point field goals this season, topping his previous record of 212, set during the 2015-16 campaign.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Triple-double Lowry: In addition to setting the single-season franchise-record for three-point field goals, Kyle Lowry also recorded his third triple-double of the season against the Nets. Lowry scored 25 points to go with 10 rebounds, and 12 assists in the 12th triple-double of his career, and 10th in a Raptors uniform (also a franchise-record).

Boost off the bench: Fred VanVleet has been on a roll since returning from a two-game absence because of a wrist contusion. VanVleet has scored 16 points in each of the two games he's played since returning, shooting 12-for-25 from the floor, including 8-for-16 from beyond the arc. The reserve point guard is averaging 10.8 points and 3.7 assists per game in March.

Sixth man: Former Raptors guard Lou Williams is on pace to become the first player to start less than a third of his team's games to lead the team in scoring and assists. Williams is averaging 22.9 points and 5.4 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. He has scored 30+ points off the bench 11 times this season, the most among all active players in a single season. He has also topped 40 points four times, and scored a career-high 50 points in January.