Game Preview: Raptors at Nets

Toronto Raptors (49-17) @ Brooklyn Nets (21-46)

When: Tuesday, March 13, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Barclays Center

Broadcast info: TSN1/4, TSN1050

LAST MEETING

The Raptors pulled out a 114-113 overtime victory on the road in their last meeting with the Nets. The Raptors were led by DeMar DeRozan's 35 points, including a three-point play with 26.1 seconds remaining in overtime to put Toronto ahead for good. The game finished without Kyle Lowry, who left the game in overtime with a bruised tailbone after falling while going for an offensive rebound, but he contributed an 18-point, 11-assist double-double prior to exiting. Toronto led by double-digits late, giving up a 10-point lead in the final four and-a-half minutes of the game, as the Nets hit a flurry of threes and Allen Crabbe tied the game on a layup with 9.7 seconds remaining to force overtime. Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Serge Ibaka added 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Nets were led by Spencer Dinwiddie's career-high 31 points in the loss.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For Toronto, OG Anunoby (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. The Nets have not yet provided an injury report.

POTW: Another week, another nod for DeMar DeRozan being the Eastern Conference's best. The NBA announced on Monday that DeRozan was the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Mar. 5-11. This is the 10th time in DeRozan's career that he has earned the honour, and fifth time this season. DeRozan averaged 24.8 points, 4.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds as he led the Raptors to a perfect 4-0 record last week, including a 42-point performance against the Pistons, then a 23-point performance, including the go-ahead basket, against the Houston Rockets.

Eight straight: Toronto comes to Brooklyn on a season-high eight game winning streak following Sunday's 132-106 victory against the New York Knicks. The Raptors are 15-1 in their last 16 games, with the lone loss coming on a 122-119 overtime loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 23.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Bench mob: Toronto's bench dominated the competition once again, outscoring New York's reserves 69-29 on Sunday. The bench shot 68 percent from the floor and 69 percent from three against the Knicks. The Raptors had seven players in double-figures in the win, with four coming off the bench.

Owning the glass: In addition to shooting 51 percent from the floor on Sunday (to New York's 46 percent), Toronto also won the battle on the boards, outrebounding the Knicks 52-37, including 14-8 on the offensive glass. It was as group effort for the Raptors, with no player grabbing double-digit rebounds, but seven players recording at least four rebounds.

Road warriors: The Raptors have the NBA's best home record, going 28-5 on the Air Canada Centre floor this season. At 49-17 on the season, they've done well on the road as well, owning the fourth-best road record in the league at 21-12. Toronto is currently on a six-game road winning streak, dating back to Feb. 11, one game shy of a franchise-record record for consecutive road wins, set in Dec. 2016.