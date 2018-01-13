Game Preview: Raptors vs. Warriors

Golden State Warriors (34-9) @ Toronto Raptors (29-11)

When: Saturday, January 13th, 7:30 P.M. ET

Where: Air Canada Centre

Broadcast info: TSN4/5, SN590

LAST MEETING

The Raptors lost to the Warriors 117-112 on the road earlier this season. In a thrilling fourth quarter, Stephen Curry hit the three-pointer that put the Warriors ahead with 31.9 seconds on the clock and the Raptors couldn't regain control. It was a competitive game throughout though, with Golden State leading 91-86 heading into the fourth quarter. DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 24 points, Serge Ibaka added 15 points and Jakob Poeltl had 14 rebounds in the loss. The Warriors were led by Curry's 30 points, while Kevin Durant added 29 points and Klay Thompson scored 22 points.

LEADING INTO TONIGHT'S GAME

Injury report: For Toronto, Kyle Lowry is listed as questionable with a bruised tailbone. Serge Ibaka returns to the lineup after missing the previous game to serve a one-game suspension. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) is questionable, and the status of Omri Casspi is unknown after he missed Friday's game with back soreness.

Riding the wave: Toronto enters Saturday's game coming off a dominant 133-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. The 133 points scored by the Raptors was a franchise record for most points scored in a non-overtime game, and it was the ninth time this season the team has topped 125 points, also a franchise record.

Halfway there: Saturday's contest will mark the official halfway-mark for the Raptors in the regular season. The Raptors enter Game 41 of 82 regular season games with a franchise-best 29 victories. Golden State comes to Toronto in a back-to-back situation after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 in Milwaukee on Friday night.

EXTRA ASSISTS

Bench mob: Toronto's reserves had a heck of a night against Cleveland on Thursday. The bench mob finished with 76 of Toronto's 133 points against Cavaliers. Raptors reserves also contributed 39 rebounds and 22 assists while shooting 53 percent form the floor and 47 percent from beyond the arc.

VanVleet hive: No one was happier with Thursday's victory than fans of Fred VanVleet. The second-year guard had a career-night against the Cavaliers, scoring 22 points to go with four rebounds, four assists, a steal and zero turnovers in 23 minutes. He was a +28 for the night, while shooting 8-for-11 from the floor and 6-for-8 from beyond the three-point line.

Closing out at home: The game against the Warriors will be Toronto's final game in a three-game homestand. The Raptors are 15-2 on the Air Canada Centre floor this season. After Saturday's game, the team will head to Philadelphia for a one-game trip, an afternoon game against the 76ers on Monday, before returning to the Air Canada Centre for a two-game stint next week.