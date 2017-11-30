The Raptors Basketball Development staff are a group of dedicated, enthusiastic and knowledgeable basketball experts committed to teaching the fundamentals of the game to players of all ages and skill levels. Our coaches and staff consist of professional educators, elite basketball coaches, semi-professional players and high performance athletes.
A caring leader is an essential component in ensuring a positive experience for your child. You will take comfort in knowing that all staff hold National Coaching Certificate Program (NCCP) designations and go through a thorough annual training that includes but is not limited to: interviews, reference checks, criminal record checks, and on/off-court workshops.
Brittany Szockyj
Nickname: BShots
Position: Point Guard/ Shooting Guard
Favourite Number: 15
Personal Motto: "Defense wins championships."
Playing History
Coaching History
Coaching Certifications:
Mckasey Cadore
Nickname: Mr. McKasey
Position: Small Forward/Power Forward
Favourite Number: 7
Personal Motto: "Stay positive, work hard and make it happen."
Playing History
Coaching History
Coaching Certifications:
Jemar Smith
Nickname: JBuckets
Position: Point Guard
Favourite Number: 3
Personal Motto: "Love the process."
Playing History
Coaching History
Coaching Certifications:
Omari Wiltshire
Nickname: Coach O
Position: Point Guard
Favourite Number: 20
Personal Motto: "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us."