Meet Your Coaches

The Raptors Basketball Development staff are a group of dedicated, enthusiastic and knowledgeable basketball experts committed to teaching the fundamentals of the game to players of all ages and skill levels. Our coaches and staff consist of professional educators, elite basketball coaches, semi-professional players and high performance athletes.

A caring leader is an essential component in ensuring a positive experience for your child. You will take comfort in knowing that all staff hold National Coaching Certificate Program (NCCP) designations and go through a thorough annual training that includes but is not limited to: interviews, reference checks, criminal record checks, and on/off-court workshops.

Brittany Szockyj

Nickname: BShots
Position: Point Guard/ Shooting Guard
Favourite Number: 15
Personal Motto: "Defense wins championships."

Playing History

  • York University Women’s Basketball Team
  • Gold Coast Seahawks Basketball Team (Australia)

    • Coaching History

  • York University Basketball Camps – Counsellor
  • Niagara Girls Basketball Association – Head Coach

    • Coaching Certifications:

  • NCCP - Learn to Train
    • Mckasey Cadore

    Nickname: Mr. McKasey
    Position: Small Forward/Power Forward
    Favourite Number: 7
    Personal Motto: "Stay positive, work hard and make it happen."

    Playing History

  • Cardinal Leger High School Basketball Team
  • Durham College Men’s Basketball Team

    • Coaching History

  • True Champs – Coaching Instructor
  • City of Brampton – Sports Coordinator & Coach

    • Coaching Certifications:

  • NCCP - Learn to Train
    • Jemar Smith

    Nickname: JBuckets
    Position: Point Guard
    Favourite Number: 3
    Personal Motto: "Love the process."

    Playing History

  • Sheridan College Men’s Basketball Team
  • Laurier University Men’s Basketball Team

    • Coaching History

  • Northern Kings AAU – Head Coach
  • True Champs – Coaching Instructor

    • Coaching Certifications:

  • NCCP - Learn to Train
  • NCCP - High Five
    • Omari Wiltshire

    Nickname: Coach O
    Position: Point Guard
    Favourite Number: 20
    Personal Motto: "Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness that most frightens us."

    Playing History

  • Lester B. Pearson High School Basketball Team
  • Scarborough Blues Basketball Association

    • Coaching History

  • George Brown College Women’s Team – Assistant Coach
  • Centennial College Women’s Team – Assistant Coach

    • Coaching Certifications:

  • NCCP - Learn to Train
  • NCCP - Train to Train




