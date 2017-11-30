The Raptors Basketball Development staff are a group of dedicated, enthusiastic and knowledgeable basketball experts committed to teaching the fundamentals of the game to players of all ages and skill levels. Our coaches and staff consist of professional educators, elite basketball coaches, semi-professional players and high performance athletes.

A caring leader is an essential component in ensuring a positive experience for your child. You will take comfort in knowing that all staff hold National Coaching Certificate Program (NCCP) designations and go through a thorough annual training that includes but is not limited to: interviews, reference checks, criminal record checks, and on/off-court workshops.