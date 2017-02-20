All-Star Rap: East 182, West 192

Holly MacKenzie - Raptors.com

IT WAS OVER WHEN

James Harden hit a three-pointer to put the West ahead by 15 with 1:47 remaining. Team West pulled out a 192-182 victory over Team East behind huge performances from Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

PLENTY OF POINTS

As has become tradition, there wasn't a lot of defence to be found in New Orleans. The 2017 All-Star Game set records for most combined points in a quarter (101), half (189) and game (374) points. The NBA's best and brightest also scored at an efficiency never before seen in an All-Star Game, setting a record for the highest combined field goal percentage in a game, shooting 57.9 percent (162-for-280).

DEROZAN DELIVERING DUNKS

Three-time All-Star, first-time starter DeMar DeRozan reminded everyone that he was a two-time dunk contest participant (2010 and 2011) in Sunday's game. DeRozan played 24 minutes, scoring 16 points to go with five rebounds, six assists and two steals. He delivered a handful of thunderous slams for the highlight reel while shooting 8-for-15 from the floor.

LOWRY LETTING IT FLY

After failing to advance in the three-point contest on All-Star Saturday night, Kyle Lowry made up for lost time on Sunday. The three-time All-Star came off the bench to score 19 points in 18 minutes. He shot 7-for-11 from the floor, including 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Lowry also added three rebounds and two steals.

ALL-STAR MVP

Hometown All-Star Anthony Davis made his way into the record books as he collected his first All-Star MVP award. The New Orleans Pelicans big man scored an All-Star record 52 points, passing the mark previously set by Wilt Chamberbain who scored 42 points in 1962. Davis shot 26-for-39 from the floor, also setting a record for most field goal attempts and makes in an All-Star Game.

Notable performances: The biggest challenge to Davis' push for MVP came from Team West teammate and the back-to-back All-Star MVP of the previous two seasons, Russell Westbrook. Despite playing just 20 minutes, Westbrook scored 41 points. He shot 16-for-26 from the floor, 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. He also added five rebounds, seven assists and a steal. In addition, Kevin Durant became the fourth player to record a triple-double in an All-Star Game, with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

On Team East, Kyrie Irving recorded a 22-point, 14-assist double-double, but the East star of the show was All-Star rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 22-year-old Milwaukee Bucks forward scored a team-high 30 points in 23 minutes on 14-for-17 field goals. He attacked the basket often and added six rebounds, an assist, three steals and a blocked shot and had his East teammates (as well as his opponents) in a state of awed appreciation for much of the game.

THAT'S A RAP…

"It was pretty amazing, just being here, more relaxed just having fun. The last two, one was in my home in Toronto, it was a lot more hectic. My first one was crazy, but this one was a lot more relaxed. New Orleans treated us very well."

- Kyle Lowry discussing this year's festivities with Sportsnet's Eric Smith

BY THE #'S

43…Made three-pointers in the game: 22 for Team East, 21 for Team West.

61…Rebounds for Team West, 50 for Team East.

8…Just eight combined free throw attempts, four for each team.

120…Points in the paint for the West, 106 for the East.

THEY SAID IT…

"It was great. Just to be named as a starter. Not too many people get to be named as a starter and for me to do that it was definitely an honour."

- DeMar DeRozan talking to Sportsnet's Eric Smith about getting to be a first-time starter in the All-Star Game

UP NEXT:

Lowry and DeRozan will get a few days off following All-Star weekend before the team will meet back in Toronto and get back to practice in preparation of Friday's game at the ACC against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 P.M. ET