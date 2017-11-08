Postgame Quotes - November 8, 2017

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY: (On game): “A lot of fouls in the game so not a lot of flow in the game. I think offensively we played pretty well for most of the night and I think defensively, especially in the second and fourth, we were really good defensively. So we did enough to get by. Didn’t really like the way we handled the ball but other than that I thought we played pretty well.”

(On depth): “You know it’s funny because we had talked today about that, about everybody getting an opportunity and we’re only 11 games in and literally all 14 guys have made significant contributions at one point or another. I think players a lot of time, they hear it all the time, everybody’s going to get their opportunity, you have to stay ready, we’re only 11 games in and it’s come true. I think they know there are some guys that are going to be out there every night and some that won’t be, but everybody is going to be important to us as the year goes on. There’s just situations where we’re going to need them. So we went with Eric (Moreland) first, based on the fact that he played two really good games, but Al (Jefferson) is just a really, really tough match up. Boban had trouble too defending him, but Boban can go back down at the other end and get some things done. I thought he gave us a good lift and we were able to play the matchups and we did a good job. We were able to get by with playing really, really small at times you know with Avery (Bradley) and Langston (Galloway) as our two and three. I don’t even know who the three is in that group. We played a lot of different line ups, but guys were able to execute and get it done. We had four men that had to guard Lance Stephenson so a lot of different things tonight, but guys did a good job.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD TOBIAS HARRIS: (On how he would describe tonight): “Definitely a lot of stopped possessions, but at the same time we were able to get on a little run. It was kind of a game of runs. We got on a run, they would run it a little bit, but we were able to bounce back and just continue to put the ball in the hoop and get some stops when we needed it. Overall it was a good win for us.”

(On the effort against Victor Oladipo): “Our game plan was to make their looks hard, really bring the pressure early in the start of the game; which I thought we did a pretty good job of after the first quarter, but he was able to get some good buckets. He’s a good player, really good in transition and shooting the three ball really well. I thought Avery and the guys that were on him did a pretty good job on him.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD ANTHONY TOLLIVER: (On if having the bench involved has increased team chemistry): “It’s always good to have people contribute, but that’s just a testament to each of the guys that are on this team as individuals. You’re not forced to stay ready. Each of us we have to take responsibility to do that. So far this year, each of us that are considered the role guys or the guys who aren’t the starters and aren’t in the permanent rotation we just have to stay ready. Like I said, so far this year, everybody has done that really well.”

(On if he is proud of the way Andre Drummond pushed through to have a good game): “Yeah, as his teammates we just stay on top of him about that stuff…Just staying mentally engaged even when you miss some shots. Sometimes your shots aren’t going to fall, some nights it’s going to go in every time. That’s one thing I know I can bring to the table as a veteran, just helping some of the younger guys like Andre and Reggie whenever they do have some of those nights where things don’t really go their way. Just kind of keep them engaged and make sure that they stay focused on what’s important and that’s getting the win and getting better.”

INDIANA PACERS HEAD COACH NATE McMILLAN: (On the team being up 11 in the second quarter and then losing the lead): “They made some plays, and once again, we didn’t get the stops that we needed. It looked like we were a little fatigued tonight, and just didn’t have enough tonight.”

(On Myles Turner getting into foul trouble): “It’s next man up in situations like that. Myles got in foul trouble and Al (Jefferson) stepped in. Ike (Anigbogu) was available and ready if we had to go to that matchup. Al came in, in the third quarter and gave us some pretty good minutes. It’s really next man up in that situation. But we didn’t want our bigs playing soft basketball tonight in that paint, trying to guard another big, physical guy like (Andre) Drummond who pounds you on the board. You have to try and fight to keep that guy from getting second opportunities.”

(On if there’s any connection in the last four losses the team can fix while preparing to take on the Chicago Bulls:) “Well I think defense is certainly one of them. This team shoots at 50 percent again tonight, and are struggling to make a shot the second half. So, I think the combination of the two has certainly been a part of why we dropped these last four games.”

INDIANA PACERS GUARD VICTOR OLADIPO: (On what were the big differences between the beginning of the game and the second quarter): “I’m not sure, I’ve got look at the film, but they made shots down the stretch. They got some good looks—especially off of our turnovers and little stuff like that, so we’ve got to do a better job.”

(On what he senses from the guys in going through a losing streak): “Well I would say something, you can’t really play this game without confidence. No matter how many times you lose, or how many times you miss, you have to remain confident or you can’t play this game. I think our guys just want to get a win and want to win. It sucks that we haven’t won in a while, but it’s a part of the game and it’s a part of the NBA. How teams respond separates the good teams from the great teams and we’ve got to figure out what kind of team we want to be.”