Postgame Quotes - March 29, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY: (On defense in the third quarter): “I thought our defense was really good particularly in the half court. We gifted some turning the ball over and we had some times where our transition defense, even on misses, wasn’t very good. I thought our half-court defense was really, really good.

(On how the team played different in the third quarter this game): “I don’t know; that's on them (players). We did have an awareness that had been a problem so I think we were a little more focused coming out; didn’t want it to happen again.”

(On Andre Drummond’s half-court defense): “Outstanding. He was really, really good tonight. Even besides the numbers, 23 (points) and 24 (rebounds), which is pretty incredible. I thought he was really active defensively, I thought he was active offensively. One of his best games of the year, he was really, really good.

DETROIT PISTONS REGGIE BULLOCK: (On third quarters against Wizards) “Yes, we were definitely aware of it. It was something that we’ve been preparing for all day at shootaround and earlier in the morning knowing that this was pretty much a team that owned us for the last two to three years. We just had to come out and just compete with them.”

(On reverting back to playing without Blake Griffin): “It was pretty easy. We did that when Reggie (Jackson) was here, all just pick-n-roll, spread the shooters and make plays. It was a little different not having a hand-off with Blake (Griffin) and me on the sideline. But he did a great job, slipped out; they switched out a lot of pick-n-rolls. It was pretty much a lot of the ball in Reggie’s (Jackson) hand to make plays.”

DETROIT PISTONS REGGIE JACKSON: (On team without John Wall): “I think all around they’re trying to have a better team all together. Despite him being out, they’ve won some big games. The same time when you see his presence on the court and why he’s an all-star and how he leads those guys; gets some easy shots, finds a way to continue attacking without them. (The) ball moves a little more. They’ve just got to find different ways to play. Like you said, they’ve been a tough team for us. For us to just get over the hump, I’m happy to get a win tonight and really for us to just find some more chemistry and jell.”

WASHINGTON WIZARDS HEAD COACH SCOTT BROOKS: (On tonight and the third quarter): "We were turning the ball over, we didn't get back on defense, and then we missed a bunch of shots. Our 3-point shooting tonight was not like us. We just couldn't make any shots in that third quarter. We scored 17 points in that quarter, and we didn't attack. When your shots are not falling, you have to somehow manufacture some points at the free-throw line and then get there. Fifteen free throws, it seems like we were never in the bonus tonight."

(On the status of Otto Porter Jr.): "Don't know how serious. He had an X-Ray and it came back negative, so that's a great sign --just a mild ankle sprain. We'll figure out next couple of days, again in a couple days, and then we'll make that decision. Everything came back negative, so that was great."

WASHINGTON WIZARDS GUARD BRADLEY BEAL: (On the team's awareness if the game could have been a clincher): "...Yes, we knew. It's probably the most disappointing, but we'll just put it behind us and move forward."

(On if 3-point shooting (6-32) were looks that they wanted and they just didn't fall): "Yes, we had a lot of great ones; a lot of great ones, and a lot of open ones from everybody. It was just one of those nights for us. They were hitting theirs, we weren't making ours, and they got a lot of stuff with (Andre) Drummond in the paint. So, they beat us, they beat us... I'm not going to say that we live and die by the three, but we've got to make shots.