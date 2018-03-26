Postgame Quotes - March 26, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY: (On Reggie Jackson’s field goal attempts and minutes): “He finished the game so it was a step forward, a few too many minutes quite honestly. We probably should have him down more to 24, 25 minutes but I knew tomorrow was a day off and the whole thing so we went a little bit longer.”

(On starting Ish Smith in the fourth quarter and finishing with Reggie Jackson): “Well I didn’t really plan on that to be honest. Reggie played a little longer in the third quarter, so Ish was only in for about four minutes in the third. Reggie didn’t have a lot of rest so I went back to Ish to start the quarter. That wasn’t really the plan, but just by the minutes, that’s the way it worked out.”

(On Reggie Jackson being 5-for-5 inside 10 feet in the first half): “As he got tired he had a little more trouble getting in there, to be expected. Three months off is a long time and now he’s been back four games so it’s hard.”

DETROIT PISTONS FORWARD BLAKE GRIFFIN: (On the team’s performance tonight): "It was a good team win tonight. They got out on us early. We fought back and just made the right plays down the stretch."

(On the discussion at halftime): "Getting back and getting set. I didn't really think that they could score in our half-court defense. They got some buckets in transition, some easy ones but we just had to pick up the tempo."

(On Reggie Jackson): "I think he just looked comfortable. He's starting to get his wind back. There's literally no substitute for basketball conditioning and basketball shape, so just playing the game and practicing, I think, has helped him a lot. He looks very in control and that's a good sign”

DETROIT PISTONS GUARD REGGIE JACKSON: (On in he’s close to getting his wind back): “No, I could barely breathe in the second half but that was probably due to something else though; it’s alright, I feel alright. My legs are getting better so I’m feeling better each game.”

(On if he was surprised Coach Van Gundy let him finish the game): “No, he said probably at the end of the third that he was going try to hold off and let me play a little bit longer in the fourth.”

(On some key assists included in his overall performance): “It was good enough to get a win, I just want to play well enough. I always want to play my best but I want to play well enough to help this team get wins in any possible way; just have us come out victorious. (I) have to get my legs back under me, just trying to get back to where I’m used to playing and where I’m accustomed playing.”

L.A LAKERS HEAD COACH LUKE WALTON: (On tonight compared to other nights): "It was in the same boat as far as the competitive level. I was a little concerned because I thought that we played well in the first half. We weren't turning the ball over. We had 20 assists and 22 field goals, yet we were only up two. They went on that 7-0 run. So I knew our guys were fatigued. I pretty much played Zo (Lonzo Ball) the entire first half and KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) played most of it, so I knew we were going to get tired. It's been a long trip. Give them credit, they hit some shots down the stretch and we missed some good looks that we've been making. But I'm really proud of our group for the way that they've fought all trip long - being down numbers and they're playing. Even the bench got a group that has never played before -- Gary Payton in there, Tyler (Ennis), Travis (Wear), and Channing (Frye). We competed. It's what we can ask for from our guys and gave ourselves a chance to win, but we just came up short tonight."

(On Lonzo Ball's effort tonight): "It was great. He was attacking, he was under control. He had a couple big steals for us. Just kind of reading the game and taking advantage of opportunities when they came."

L.A LAKERS FORWARD KYLE KUZMA: (On being back in Michigan): "It was fun. It was good to see my family and friends. So, that was a plus."

(On if the loss is frustrating with them only being able to get one win on this road trip): "Yeah, but it happens. You're going to win and you're going to lose. It's part of the game, so you just take everything with a grain of salt."

(On pushing through with his injured ankle and playing heavy minutes): "I've been good. I've been doing a great job of doing treatment on it with the training staff, and they've been helping me get out there."

(On Detroit going on the 7-0 run and the impact it had on the game): "It was a big impact. They did a great job of rebounding offensively. (Andre) Drummond had about 20 or whatever he had. That was a big shift in the game, for sure.”