Postgame Quotes - March 24, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY (On how big of a lift Anthony Tolliver was): “He had it rolling there, that’s for sure. He made a lot of shots. The eight guys who all played at least 20 minutes (were) all in double figures; 33 assists, it was a good night, the ball moved, we didn't even have to play Blake in the fourth quarter. It was a good night.”

(On if assists produce record 3-point shot attempts or vice versa): “You can't get an assist unless the ball goes in, so that goes hand-in-hand but we got good shots. I thought the ball was moving and I thought we got in the paint and got the ball out. There wasn't a lot of just putting up shots, in the second half I didn't think our ball movement was as good and we looked a little tired to me. In the second half, they were tired too on a back-to-back, we just didn't move. I think the trip caught up with us a little bit, we just looked tired in the second half. The first half I thought we looked crisp.”

(On Reggie getting off to a good start): “He did get off to a good start. I was actually happier in the second half to see him go to the basket, because he wasn't doing that in the first two games. First two games he only had one of his 20 shots in the restricted area and then tonight he went to the basket three or four times in the second half, that was a real good thing for me to see.

DETROIT PISTONS REGGIE JACKSON: (On how this game feels compared to the first two games back): “It felt good, just one more win. One more win and one more burst, but I’m feeling good and getting more confident.”

(On offensively driving to the basket): “I was just trying to play and take what the defense gives me. I’m feeling better each game. I’m feeling like I got a little more burst after I feel like I attacked the basket once. I got a few opportunities to try again and it felt good.”

DETROIT PISTONS JAMES ENNIS III: (On what’s working for the wins): “We’re giving it our all when stepping on the floor. We have a goal right now and we have like nine games left so we’ve got to finish strong.”

(On defensive plan): “Just to try and defend the three; just do defend and just communicate.”

CHICAGO BULLS HEAD COACH FRED HOIBERG: : “(On if it’s tough to find things to takeaway playing the fifth game in eight days): “Well it is tough, but you have to find a way to fight through the fatigue and go out and muster up some energy. Defensively, I thought that we were terrific in the last game coming out of the chute, and tonight I thought we let them get comfortable right away. They made threes on us the first quarter and we were a half-second late. That’s all it takes in this league. The team’s confident, you get them going, and unfortunately it just snowballed from there.”

(On the play of Cameron Payne): “Well I’ll say this about Cam Payne, he’s been really good. He’s getting comfortable out there. He played his best game as a pro, I thought, last night in Milwaukee. He sprained his ankle a little bit, so he wasn’t 100% out there. It’s good to get some of the other guys out there, but it’s tough right now for guys like Robin (Lopez) who’s not able to get going. So they’ve just got to keep battling. That’s one thing we talked about after the game—stay with it, stay together and keep going out there and battling every time we step on the floor with chemistry and as a unit. That’s all you can do at this point. We’ll get back into the gym. I told them to take a mental day tomorrow to get right with their minds and get right physically, and hopefully (we’ll) finish out these last nine games with great effort, intensity and hopefully we’ll play well.”

CHICAGO BULLS FORWARD DENZEL VALENTINE:: “(On being back in the state of Michigan): “It’s huge. When you’re warming up and you’re playing, you’re seeing all of these Michigan State hoodies. You’re back home and you see certain fans and people that you used to see at the Michigan State games and it feels good to be back home.”

(On what is the mentality going into these games now that the team is short-handed): “For us, just trying to get better and we can just go out there and make the most of it otherwise we would just go out there, not compete and just lay down. Me personally, just go out there and play the right way, be efficient and just make the most of my opportunity. Obviously, my minutes are increasing so I get more touches, more involved in the offense, and more minutes. So, I’m just trying to make the most of it and I think everyone else is too.”