Postgame Quotes - April 9, 2018

DETROIT PISTONS HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY: (On scoring 12 straight points in the fourth then having some tough shots roll out): “We had a couple of them. I thought our guys played really, really hard tonight against a really good team. I thought they competed really hard. We had two really tough stretches that buried us; the end of the second quarter, obviously the last five minutes or so when they got it back to three and the start of the third quarter when they started 13-0, I mean the start of the 4th quarter.”

(On using Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith in a traditional rotation tonight): “We were on a good run with Ish, I didn't want to take him out. I didn't take him out honestly until I thought he was tired. He pushed at a really, really good pace. When I thought he was tired, it was only about eight minutes, that's when we really turned it up, plus then they came back with Lowry and the whole thing. Maybe I should've even gone with him a little bit longer. I didn't know but he started to look tired, that's why I went back but I left him in because we were playing well.

(On not having Henry Ellenson guard Jonas Valanciunas): “Valanciunas was just too much for us tonight, he was too much but those guys battled hard. We're just not big enough and strong enough with those two guys, to hold him off. Especially when you have to rotate back to him on pick and rolls and stuff, he's a good player, he's a really good player. That's a very good team and you've got to be up on Lowry's pick and rolls and you’ve got to deal with DeRozan. So Valanciunas down there, we didn't want to double team and that may have been a mistake.”

DETROIT PISTONS CENTER ERIC MORELAND: (On starting tonight): "Coach shot me a text to give me a heads up that I'd be starting tonight and to get my mind right and that I'd be playing a lot more minutes, that's how I got the word."

(On playing 32 minutes): "I felt like I played decent. I felt like I could've played a little bit better on defense. I got dunked on a couple times too. I thought I did well. I wish we could've got a win for our last home game but it felt good just coming out and just building from that and following the rest of the game."

TORONTO RAPTORS HEAD COACH DWANE CASEY: (On the team and Lorenzo Brown): “I was really proud of the way Lorenzo (Brown) came in the game last night and came in the game tonight and played 24 minutes, almost 25 minutes. He did a heck of a job and again it’s just a credit to our organization and our G League team. Now, the young man has to go back tomorrow night and play (In G League Championship). But, the second half is who we are. We held them to what, 38 points in the second half. In the first half, I think we thought that it was going to be easy, we didn’t set the tone—especially our second unit. We’ve got to hit on all cylinders to be successful, and I thought we did in the second half.”

(On Jonas Valanciunas): “Jonas did a good job of commanding the paint and dominating the paint. (Eric) Moreland just didn’t have the physicality to stop him inside. Jonas had a bounce in his step, which was, I think, was due to him having the night off last night. So, I’m really happy for him, the way he came in. I thought, Jakob (Poeltl), in the second half, played the way Jakob could play.”

TORONTO RAPTORS GUARD KYLE LOWRY: (On what 60 wins means to him): “Nothing. It’s another step in our journey. Everyone knows…it’s a great accomplishment, but for us it’s bigger than that.”

(On the younger guys/two-way players): “I can’t believe those guys have come in and done what they’ve done tonight. That’s just the hard work and dedication that they put into the game of basketball. We appreciate them so much. People don’t understand – they flew from Austin to here, and from here to Austin and they’ve got to go back and play tomorrow. It’s just the dedication that they have to the game and to the organization.”

TORONTO RAPTORS GUARD DEMAR DEROZAN: (On if he’s thought about the year before Dwane Casey arrived and their 22-60 record and now a chance to flip their record and be 60-22): “No, I didn’t. But, the thing about it, like you just said – it’s a testament. I remember my first few years, and this was always reaching. I want to win here, so to be able to be here now and have the opportunity to win 60 games. When I was here, we won 22 games, it’s just a testament of hard work and sticking through the down days and down years, and it makes it all worth it.”

(On the significance of 60 wins and it representing elite status): “It’s got to have 60 wins. It’s incredible. It did not happen by accident or luck. It’s a testament to our hard work, our talent, and being an elite team. With that, you’ve got to carry that over into the playoffs and make sure that it doesn’t go away.”