Leadership

Arn Tellem

VICE CHAIRMAN

Arn Tellem is Vice Chairman of Palace Sports & Entertainment (PS&E), which includes the Detroit Pistons basketball franchise. He joined PS&E in August 2015 following a distinguished career as one of the top player agents in sports.

As a representative of ownership, Mr. Tellem has broad responsibility for business strategy, planning and development, and strengthening the connection between PS&E and the community. With respect to the Detroit Pistons, Mr. Tellem is responsible for league-related initiatives as one of the team’s Alternate Governors on the NBA Board of Governors.

Mr. Tellem has represented more than 500 professional athletes in his career. He joined PS&E following nine years at Wasserman Media Group, where he served as Vice Chairman and oversaw the Team Sports Division. In 1989, he founded Los Angeles-based Tellem & Associates, which was acquired in 1999 by SFX Entertainment, the world’s largest producer and marketer of live entertainment. Mr. Tellem served as Chief Executive Officer of SFX Sports until he joined Wasserman.

Mr. Tellem began representing professional baseball and basketball players in the early 1980’s. Before that, he was a partner at the law firm Manatt, Phelps and Phillips and also served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers between 1982 and 1988.

A member of the American Bar Association and the State Bar of California, Mr. Tellem received his bachelor’s degree from Haverford College in 1976 and his J.D. degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1979.

Mario Etemad

EVP, Operations

Mario Etemad has worked at Palace Sports & Entertainment for nearly 20 years and is currently executive vice president of Operations. He is responsible for ensuring the highest quality of the fan experience throughout The Palace of Auburn Hills, DTE Energy Music Theater and Meadow Brook Music Festival.

Etemad oversees the guest services, restaurant and concession operations at all three PS&E venues, in addition to the security, parking, physical plant, conversions and housekeeping departments. He has directed various capital improvement projects across the organization’s properties, including current renovation projects at The Palace.

Etemad joined the organization in 1994 as its corporate executive chef. Prior to joining PS&E, he was proprietor of several restaurants and has served as executive chef and operations director for various hospitality groups.

Etemad, certified by the American Culinary Federation, led the Michigan Culinary Olympic Team to an array of medals including the Gold at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 World Culinary Arts Salon in Berlin, Frankfurt and Erfurt, Germany. In 1990 and 1996, he was named “Chef of the Year” by the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine Association.

Charlie Metzger

EVP, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer

Charlie Metzger is Palace Sports & Entertainment executive vice president and Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer. He oversees PS&E marketing, advertising, communications, fan experience, social media, and community relations.

Metzger joined PS&E after serving as executive vice president and managing director for McCann Worldgroup in Birmingham, Mich. He was chief marketing officer of McCann’s U .S . Army account and a member of the company’s management board and led award-winning campaigns for General Motors and Michigan Tourism.

Prior to McCann, Metzger worked with Allied Domecq Spirits, USA in Southfield, Mich. and began his career at Miller Brewing Company in Milwaukee, WI.

He was among Crain’s Detroit Business magazine’s “40 under 40” in 2002, and has served on the board of the American Association of Advertising Agencies Michigan Chapter and on the board The Cranbrook Institute of Science.

Metzger earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Greg Campbell

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Greg Campbell is Palace Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He oversees the Finance and Information Technology departments.

Prior to joining PS&E Greg served five seasons as the President of Business Operations with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he oversaw all aspects of the Grizzlies’ business operations, including finance, arena operations, broadcasting, community investment, corporate partnership, human resources, marketing and ticket sales and service. Greg also spent four years as the Grizzlies’ Senior Vice President of Finance.

Greg’s 23 years of experience in the sports industry (11 in the NBA) span a wide range of duties and professional leagues including the National Hockey League (NHL), Arena Football League (AFL), Canadian Football League (CFL) and XFL (WWE). Greg served as the Controller for the Los Angeles Clippers from 1989-91 and as Director of special projects and new arena development during the 1994-95 season. Greg’s résumé includes stops with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts and the AFL’s Los Angeles Avengers.

Greg is a Sarnia, Ontario, Canada native and he graduated from Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario in 1984 with a Bachelor’s of Commerce degree specialized in sports administration.