Zero-sum game: For Pistons to make ’18 playoffs, someone must be dislodged
Nathaniel S. Butler (NBAE/Getty)
AUBURN HILLS – The Pistons made the playoffs last season and didn’t this year despite no significant losses to the roster and, in fact, a few nice additions. The Reggie Jackson injury is the most obvious and most credible explanation for the seven-win decrease, but Stan Van Gundy has made clear – even as he expects Jackson back, full go – he’s not treating Jackson’s return as the panacea.
So not every team that finishes one season in the lottery goes into the off-season expecting to be in the playoffs the following spring. But the Pistons do. And, you can bet, so do Charlotte, Miami and New York. Orlando, Philadelphia and Brooklyn? Probably not, but the first two have talent on hand and the flexibility to make the off-season interesting, at least.
But for every team that expects to make the lottery-to-postseason leap, somebody else has to be dislodged. It’s a zero-sum game. Here are the five Eastern Conference teams – before the draft, trade season and free agency descend upon us – that could be the most vulnerable to a move in the opposite direction, in no particular order.
- Chicago – We start with the Bulls, not because they were the No. 8 seed but because they seem a franchise looking to accelerate their transition to … something else. The trade talks involving Jimmy Butler have been swirling since last summer. Smoke, fire. Dwyane Wade might opt out. Bulls management has indicated it will likely pick up Rajon Rondo’s option. They might have a blueprint, but from here the Bulls could be heading in any of a thousand directions.
- Indiana – If there’s a star more likely to be traded this summer than Butler, it’s got to be Paul George. He’ll be a free agent after next season, assuming he opts out, and he’s been fairly transparent about his desire to join the Lakers. Jeff Teague will be a free agent this summer and that could go either way. Larry Bird just walked away as head of the front office, so the ball is now in the court of his former first lieutenant and successor, Kevin Pritchard, who generally drew high marks for his run in Portland. Wouldn’t be surprising to see a revamping with young big man Myles Turner as the centerpiece.
- Atlanta – Another team starting over in organizational structure with Mike Budenholzer relinquishing his role as leader of the front office but staying on as coach and general manager Wes Wilcox reassigned. Paul Millsap is widely expected to opt out. Before the shakeup, it was more likely than not that he’d remain with the Hawks. Now? Who knows? We don’t even know yet who’ll make the decision on management’s end. Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore and Dennis Schroder all signed long-term deals last summer, so there’s your core – unless the new management team decides it isn’t. Tim Hardaway Jr.’s strong second half probably makes him as important as anyone this side of Millsap in their immediate future.
- Toronto – Surprised to see the Raptors on this list? They’re the long shots to fall out of the playoffs, but Kyle Lowy is all but certain to opt out and we’ll see where that leads. With Serge Ibaka also headed for free agency – just a few months after the Raptors shed elite sniper Terrence Ross to get him – it wouldn’t shock to see a team with legitimate cap concerns decide to let Lowry go, elevate Cory Joseph to starter and roll with some combination of incumbents Delon Wright, Fred Van Vleet and a cheaper free-agent option to compete for backup minutes. Lowry’s 31 – a dangerous age to invest long term in a point guard, from management’s perspective – but he’s been integral to Toronto’s recent run. It’s hard not to see a downturn if he walks.
- Milwaukee – Ex-Pistons center Greg Monroe is expected to opt out. Jason Kidd moved him to the bench this season and, while Monroe responded well and helped lead a second-half charge that earned Milwaukee the sixth seed, someone else might want him – and be willing to pay – a little bit more. Giannis Antetokuonmpo’s presence surely will keep the Bucks in the hunt and another ex-Piston, Khris Middleton, is an ideal No. 2 option for him. Whether Jabari Parker returns at all next season, and at what level coming off his second ACL tear, is anyone’s guess. There’s enough uncertainty in Milwaukee, at least, to make the Bucks vulnerable if anything’s amiss.