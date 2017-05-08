Zero-sum game: For Pistons to make ’18 playoffs, someone must be dislodged

AUBURN HILLS – The Pistons made the playoffs last season and didn’t this year despite no significant losses to the roster and, in fact, a few nice additions. The Reggie Jackson injury is the most obvious and most credible explanation for the seven-win decrease, but Stan Van Gundy has made clear – even as he expects Jackson back, full go – he’s not treating Jackson’s return as the panacea.

So not every team that finishes one season in the lottery goes into the off-season expecting to be in the playoffs the following spring. But the Pistons do. And, you can bet, so do Charlotte, Miami and New York. Orlando, Philadelphia and Brooklyn? Probably not, but the first two have talent on hand and the flexibility to make the off-season interesting, at least.

But for every team that expects to make the lottery-to-postseason leap, somebody else has to be dislodged. It’s a zero-sum game. Here are the five Eastern Conference teams – before the draft, trade season and free agency descend upon us – that could be the most vulnerable to a move in the opposite direction, in no particular order.