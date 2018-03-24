Tolliver (season-high 25) leads 3-point assault as Pistons crush Chicago

DETROIT – In retrospect, the Pistons should have borrowed a 3-pointer or two against future production when they clanked their way to 88 points in regulation of an overtime loss at Houston on Thursday.

It wouldn’t have taken them long to make good on the loan. They bagged 13 triples in the first half alone in a 117-95 rout of Chicago on Saturday. And nobody was hotter than Anthony Tolliver.

Tolliver scored a season-high 25 points, including 16 in a first half in which he hit 4 of 6 triples. He wound up splitting half his 12 3-point attempts and made two baskets inside the arc for good measure.

“When he shot the running sideways floater, I knew it was going to be a good night for him,” Blake Griffin said. “He was unbelievable. He was 4 for 5 and I was going to check in the game and he shot a deep three. I was yelling at him about his heat-check moment. He’s capable of that. We see him shoot like that every day, so we know on any given night he can go off like that.”

Between Griffin and Tolliver, the Pistons got impressive production out of the power forward position: a combined 35 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. But they were hardly alone.

“(Tolliver) he had it rolling there, that’s for sure,” Stan Van Gundy said. “The eight guys who played at least 20 minutes, all in double figures. Thirty-three assists. It was a good night. The ball moved. Didn’t even have to play Blake in the fourth quarter. It was a good game.”

The Pistons have won three of four games, their only loss coming against the team with the NBA’s best record to end a six-game road trip in overtime. It’s almost certainly too late to save a playoff drive – the Pistons are 5½ games behind Milwaukee, six back in the loss column – with nine games left. But they’ll use those nine games to get as much of a glimpse as they can of what next season might look like with Griffin playing alongside Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

Jackson had his best moments of the three games since returning following a nearly three-month absence with a serious ankle sprain. It was his first appearance at Little Caesars Arena since getting hurt there on Dec. 26. Again playing limited minutes to start each quarter, Jackson saved his best for last.

In 6:48 to open the fourth quarter – his longest stint in 12 quarters since returning – Jackson had seven points, hitting two shots and getting to the foul line four times.

“He did get off to a good start, (but) I was actually happier in the second half to see him go to the basket,” Van Gundy said. “He hadn’t been doing that in the first two games. First two games he only had one of his 20 shots in the restricted area and tonight he went to the basket three or four times in the second half. That was a real good thing for me to see.”

It started when Jackson got matched up on Bulls forward Paul Zipser and attacked the left side of the lane, getting Zipser off balance when he faked toward the middle of the lane and went to his left for a layup.

“Just trying to take what the defense gives me,” Jackson said. “Feeling better each game. Feeling like I’ve got a little more burst. After I attacked the basket once, I just saw a few more opportunities to try. “

The bad news for the night consisted of Stanley Johnson suffering another core injury, this time a strained right gluteal muscle. Johnson has had a series of injuries in the same general vicinity – hip flexor, lower back – that has stalled whatever momentum he’s been able to generate in his third season.

Other than that, it was a dominant performance at both ends as the Pistons held Chicago to 40 percent shooting and picked up those 33 assists, three off their season high.

“I thought we just did a good job of executing offensively – finishing our cuts, forcing them to pull in, tag, getting into the lane and allowing that many attempts. Stan might not want that many 3-point attempts, but I think it was more just the flow of the offense and we were shooting and taking what they gave us.”