That’s 20 20-20s for Drummond as he powers Pistons past Washington

AUBURN HILLS – A 13-point, seven-rebound night would be a pretty solid output for a fair number of starting NBA centers.

And that’s what Andre Drummond put up Thursday night.

In the third quarter.

He finished with 24 points and 23 rebounds, the 20th 20-20 game of his career.

“Definitely routine,” Reggie Bullock shrugged. “Don’t surprise me at all.”

The Pistons were keenly aware of both Washington’s recent history with them – the Wizards carried a 10-3 record over the three-plus years of the Stan Van Gundy era into the game– and this year’s curious third-quarter dominance the Wizards had displayed in sweeping the first three games of the series.

The Pistons held leads in both games at Washington this season but were outscored 66-31 in the third quarters of those games. When the Wizards came to Little Caesars Arena in January, the game was tied at halftime but the Pistons surrendered a season-worst 45 points in the third quarter to trail by 17.

This time, Washington managed just 17 points in the third quarter and the Pistons took a 15-point lead to the fourth with Drummond keying a defense that forced eight turnovers and limited Washington to just 17 field-goal attempts.

“That really is a testament to Dre, how well he was doing talking, shoring up our mistakes,” Reggie Jackson said. “He’s a major piece for us and when he’s playing well, we all play well and makes our job easier. Hats off to Dre and hats off to everybody else that did their job tonight for us to find a win.”

The Pistons have won five of six games – they’re 4-1 since Jackson’s return after a 37-game absence – and this one was accomplished without Blake Griffin. He missed the game with a right ankle contusion. When a pregame test of the ankle didn’t allow him to play, Griffin was taken for an MRI and the Pistons expect the results Friday.

Without Griffin, through whom they’ve run their offense heavily, the Pistons went back to heavy doses of Jackson pick and rolls and Drummond dribble handoffs. Jackson picked up eight assists to go with 13 points as he matched the 28 minutes he logged in Monday’s win over the Lakers.

“He’s still struggling with the minutes a little bit,” Van Gundy said. “He was a little tired looking at him sitting in his chair after the game, but he did a good job. When the ball starts going in for him – he had the one three go in and out – he’ll be great. But I thought again tonight and the other night he’s starting to attack the basket more and that makes a big difference for our entire team.”

The other impact of going without Griffin was playing time for Henry Ellenson, who hadn’t played other than to finish already-decided games since the night of the Griffin trade in late January when the short-handed Pistons blew out Cleveland. He responded with nine points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes to supplement the 14 points provided by Anthony Tolliver, elevated to the starting lineup. Eric Moreland assumed Griffin’s backup center minutes.

“I thought both Henry and Eric played well and that was key tonight,” Van Gundy said. “We hadn’t been playing those guys.”

Drummond did the rest, playing 38 forceful minutes of suffocating defense from the rim to the 3-point line, especially active smothering pick and rolls. A second-half play was symbolic as All-Star Bradley Beal tried to exploit Drummond when he switched on to him by the Pistons bench along the sideline. As Beal moved to the baseline to drive past him, Drummond stayed in front of him and forced Beal to lose his dribble out of bounds.

“Outstanding. He was really, really good tonight,” Van Gundy said. “Even besides the numbers – 24 and 23, which is pretty incredible – I thought he was really active defensively. I thought he was active offensively. One of his best games of the year.”