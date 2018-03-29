That’s 20 20-20s for Drummond as he powers Pistons past Washington

Andre Drummond had his 20th career 20-20 game as the Pistons beat Washington for their fifth win in the last six games.
Chris Schwegler/NBAE/Getty Images
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Mar 29, 2018

AUBURN HILLS – A 13-point, seven-rebound night would be a pretty solid output for a fair number of starting NBA centers.

And that’s what Andre Drummond put up Thursday night.

In the third quarter.

He finished with 24 points and 23 rebounds, the 20th 20-20 game of his career.

“Definitely routine,” Reggie Bullock shrugged. “Don’t surprise me at all.”

The Pistons were keenly aware of both Washington’s recent history with them – the Wizards carried a 10-3 record over the three-plus years of the Stan Van Gundy era into the game– and this year’s curious third-quarter dominance the Wizards had displayed in sweeping the first three games of the series.

The Pistons held leads in both games at Washington this season but were outscored 66-31 in the third quarters of those games. When the Wizards came to Little Caesars Arena in January, the game was tied at halftime but the Pistons surrendered a season-worst 45 points in the third quarter to trail by 17.

This time, Washington managed just 17 points in the third quarter and the Pistons took a 15-point lead to the fourth with Drummond keying a defense that forced eight turnovers and limited Washington to just 17 field-goal attempts.

“That really is a testament to Dre, how well he was doing talking, shoring up our mistakes,” Reggie Jackson said. “He’s a major piece for us and when he’s playing well, we all play well and makes our job easier. Hats off to Dre and hats off to everybody else that did their job tonight for us to find a win.”

The Pistons have won five of six games – they’re 4-1 since Jackson’s return after a 37-game absence – and this one was accomplished without Blake Griffin. He missed the game with a right ankle contusion. When a pregame test of the ankle didn’t allow him to play, Griffin was taken for an MRI and the Pistons expect the results Friday.

Without Griffin, through whom they’ve run their offense heavily, the Pistons went back to heavy doses of Jackson pick and rolls and Drummond dribble handoffs. Jackson picked up eight assists to go with 13 points as he matched the 28 minutes he logged in Monday’s win over the Lakers.

“He’s still struggling with the minutes a little bit,” Van Gundy said. “He was a little tired looking at him sitting in his chair after the game, but he did a good job. When the ball starts going in for him – he had the one three go in and out – he’ll be great. But I thought again tonight and the other night he’s starting to attack the basket more and that makes a big difference for our entire team.”

The other impact of going without Griffin was playing time for Henry Ellenson, who hadn’t played other than to finish already-decided games since the night of the Griffin trade in late January when the short-handed Pistons blew out Cleveland. He responded with nine points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes to supplement the 14 points provided by Anthony Tolliver, elevated to the starting lineup. Eric Moreland assumed Griffin’s backup center minutes.

“I thought both Henry and Eric played well and that was key tonight,” Van Gundy said. “We hadn’t been playing those guys.”

Drummond did the rest, playing 38 forceful minutes of suffocating defense from the rim to the 3-point line, especially active smothering pick and rolls. A second-half play was symbolic as All-Star Bradley Beal tried to exploit Drummond when he switched on to him by the Pistons bench along the sideline. As Beal moved to the baseline to drive past him, Drummond stayed in front of him and forced Beal to lose his dribble out of bounds.

“Outstanding. He was really, really good tonight,” Van Gundy said. “Even besides the numbers – 24 and 23, which is pretty incredible – I thought he was really active defensively. I thought he was active offensively. One of his best games of the year.”

Tags
Drummond, Andre, Pistons, True Blue Pistons, Pistons Playback

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Thursday’s 103-92 win over the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena

1-NO BLAKE – No Blake Griffin, lots of Andre Drummond. The Pistons Year of the Ankle continued, this time taking Griffin out of the lineup. Griffin was a late scratch with a right ankle contusion but the Pistons, winners of four of their last five coming into the game, didn’t miss a beat. With no Griffin, the Pistons put the ball in the hands of Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond more often and each picked up four assists in the first half and combined for 12 as Jackson added four more in the second half. But it was more about the points and rebounds Drummond put up: 24 points and 23 rebounds. It was his 20th career 20-20 game, the most of anyone in the league by five since his first. Balance was the order of the night for the Pistons beyond Drummond’s brilliance as they had eight players score between six and 14 points. A grade 3 right ankle sprain knocked Reggie Jackson out of the lineup for 37 games and the Pistons struggled to a 12-25 record in that stretch from late December to late March. Jon Leuer suffered a sprained ankle on Oct. 31 and ultimately required surgery to remove bone fragments lodged in ankle ligaments. He played in just eight games.

2-THIRD QUARTER KEY – It was the fourth and final meeting of the Pistons and Wizards this season and the Pistons led twice at halftime and were tied in the other two, as they were in this one. The third quarter has been the decisive quarter in all four meetings, this time in favor of the Pistons. They outscored Washington 32-17 to take an 81-66 lead, finishing the quarter with an 8-0 run. Washington closed to four points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Pistons went on a 6-0 run and were never threatened after that. In the first three games, Washington outscored the Pistons by an average of 18 points in the third quarter. It was a 33-16 advantage in the season’s second game to wipe out a 65-58 Pistons halftime lead in a game Washington won by four points. In the second meeting, also at Washington, the Pistons led by six at halftime but trailed by 12 after the Wizards outscored them 33-15 in the third quarter. In a January meeting at Little Caesars Arena, the game was tied at 46 at halftime but the Pistons gave up 45 points in the third quarter – the most any team has scored against the Pistons in any quarter all season – and trailed by 17 when it ended, losing by 10.

3-ELLENSON’S TURN – Blake Griffin’s absence meant the first minutes for Henry Ellenson in a game that wasn’t decided since he began the season in the rotation but soon gave way to Anthony Tolliver. Tolliver started and played a typically steady game, finishing with 14 points, two rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist while battling hard against Markieff Morris, who hit just 5 of 15 shots in an 11-point night. Ellenson, who quite understandably hadn’t exhibited the keen offensive edge he displayed early in the season in his infrequent appearances since, finished with nine points, five rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes and held his own defensively. Ellenson hit a 3-pointer in the first half at a time the Pistons were struggling for points.

Related Content

Drummond, Andre

Pistons

True Blue Pistons