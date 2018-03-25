SVG sets a lofty goal for Andre Drummond – and Drummond eager to chase it

AUBURN HILLS – Stan Van Gundy says Andre Drummond should set leading the league in blocked shots and rebounds next season as a goal.

Andre Drummond agrees.

“Definitely,” he said after Sunday’s practice. “That’s definitely a goal I have. With the new trust I have in my teammates, that they’re back to help me block my man out when I go for blocked shots, I’m going to shoot for that next season. I don’t see why not.”

Drummond is currently No. 8 in the NBA in blocked shots, but that tells only part of the story. There’s a red line between Drummond’s first 43 games this season and his last 28 – 1.2 blocks per game for the first segment, 2.4 for the last. Since blocking six shots against Utah on Jan. 24, Drummond is No. 2 in blocks to Anthony Davis among players who’ve played at least eight games.

“I don’t know what’s happened,” Van Gundy shrugged. “I don’t know if Blake (Griffin) has somehow inspired him, because it came at about that time. I really don’t know what it’s been but it’s been a good development.”

Drummond had 27 games among the first 43 where he registered zero or one blocked shot. In the past 28 games, he’s had only nine such games.

And his new-found focus on protecting the rim hasn’t come at the expense of anything else, statistically or to the eye test. Drummond’s scoring (15.6 from 14.3) and rebounding (17.1 from 15.1) is also up over the 28-game sample size.

Blocking shots is far from the only arrow in the quiver of an intimidator, but it’s arguably the most influential. Yet it was an area where Drummond showed little progress over the first few years of his time under Van Gundy. His growth as a shot blocker this season is only part of his expanded prowess in just about every facet of the game at the defensive end.

“He’s had a more energetic year defensively overall,” Van Gundy said. “Defending pick and rolls and stuff. He’s definitely overall had a better year in terms of being engaged defensively and now we see the shot blocking coming up.”

Drummond admits a greater appreciation for the nuances of the game, beyond shot blocking even, things that don’t show up in the box score. But as a young player, he was really focused on one thing only.

“I think when I came into the league, I had to find something that would keep me around,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t going to get the ball a lot, being the younger guy on my team. I knew I wasn’t going to play a lot unless I made some sort of impact on the floor. I wasn’t the best shot blocker, so I said, ‘Let’s be the best rebounder the league has ever seen.’ I took it upon myself to put that extra effort into getting rebounds.”

Griffin played next to another dominant rebounder and shot blocker, DeAndre Jordan, with the Clippers. The growth he’s seen from Drummond, from afar and then as his teammate, is typical of what he’s witnessed from others.

“A lot of times young guys come in, they think points, rebounds,” Griffin said. “Especially bigs – points and rebounds. I think he’s realized that his worth to our team goes far beyond points and rebounds, even really the stat sheet. Just his presence alone, his being down there, his coming over from the weak side to help, all those things are huge. I think he’s kind of settled into a game that he’s able to control the game from so many different standpoints.”

Van Gundy had Dwight Howard when he led the NBA in rebounding and blocked shots in both 2008-09 and 2009-10. Ben Wallace did it with the Pistons in 2001-02. It’s a different game today than it was even five years ago, with the number of 3-point attempts soaring and causing defenses to spread out and centers to defend farther away from the rim. There simply aren’t as many opportunities to block shots these days and to do so requires centers to take themselves away from the rim far more often than ever before.

“It’s one of the most difficult things to do,” Van Gundy said. “If you’re going to block shots, you’re taking yourself out of rebounding position on a lot of balls. But it’s possible to do and Andre’s got the quickness and the timing to be able to do it. Going forward, a young guy – still a very young guy – I think that would be a great goal for him.”

The fact Drummond, now ready to spread his wings beyond being the NBA’s dominant rebounder, also thinks it would be a great goal for him puts it firmly within the realm of possibility.