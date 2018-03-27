SVG on Jackson & Pistons future: ‘If we can keep him healthy, we’ve got a chance to be really good’

DETROIT – Eight days ago – with the Pistons suffocated by an 11-game road losing streak – Stan Van Gundy was asked about his anticipation to see a lineup with all three of Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson.

There might have been a sigh somewhere in his response.

“I would love to,” he began. “I just don’t know if we’re really going to see it. Maybe we will. But I imagine when (Jackson) does come back, it’s going to be for three or four minutes at a stretch. I don’t think we’re going to really get an indication of what that can look like. That doesn’t mean we’re not happy to have him, (but) I don’t think that we’re really going to see Reggie Jackson at his full go.”

Four games later – and with the Pistons going 4-1 since that interchange – Jackson played 28 minutes and scored 20 points in Monday’s 112-106 win over the Lakers. He played 17 minutes of the second half, which would have been pushing it even “at his full go.”

And he’s not there yet, to be sure, but with eight games left it’s clear that Jackson is close enough even now – close enough for Van Gundy to get a feel for how this puzzle will come together next season, close enough for Jackson to achieve peace of mind over the summer that the ligament-shredding ankle sprain he suffered Dec. 26 won’t limit him.

“It’s getting better,” Jackson said after finishing off the win over the Lakers. “I feel like my ankle’s opened up a little more and gaining more explosion in trying to attack and take what the defense gives me. Trying to get downhill and find ways for my teammates to get open shots and, if they leave me open, continue attacking and try to get shots for myself as well.”

Over the first two games of Jackson’s return, only one of his 20 shots came inside the restricted area. That changed in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Chicago and continued into Monday night. In the first half, Jackson took – and made – five shots inside 10 feet.

“As he got tired, he had more trouble getting in there,” Van Gundy said. “To be expected. Three months off is a long time and now he’s been back four games, so it’s hard.”

While Jackson has shown game-over-game progress, Van Gundy still isn’t certain that he’ll get to see the full picture of a Griffin-Drummond-Jackson lineup over the final eight games.

“I don’t know,” he said Monday. “He played pretty well tonight, but he’s better than that, as we know.”

One thing that’s pretty clear: While it’s certain that Jackson changes the Pistons, it’s just as certain that he returns to an offense that is vastly different than the one he exited in late December. The addition of Griffin – and Van Gundy’s logical decision to funnel offense through his power forward – is going to cut down both on the Pistons’ outsized reliance on Jackson to generate half-court offense and on Jackson’s opportunities to register assists.

“No question,” Van Gundy said. “You’ve seen it with all our guys. Blake’s assist numbers are through the roof. What he’s doing in the month of March is incredible. He’s averaging seven assists and barely over two turnovers. He’s a power forward with an assists-to-turnover ratio over three to one. You don’t see that.”

Van Gundy’s expectation is that playing through Griffin as frequently as he envisions might reduce the concentration on Jackson’s pick-and-roll forays but increase their effectiveness.

Monday’s win raised the Pistons record with Jackson to 22-15. They went 12-25 in his absence. That’s fairly compelling evidence of his value – and of where the Pistons were headed had the injury been avoided.

“Whether we see it over the last couple of weeks here or not, I know that a combination of Reggie, Blake and Andre – and then (Reggie) Bullock and Luke (Kennard) coming on – that we’ve got the pieces to be good,” Van Gundy said. “We know that Reggie’s a good player. We know what we’ve been like when we’ve had him.

“He was healthy his first full year here; we won 44 games and we didn’t have nearly the talent around him then that we do now. Last year he had to come back in the middle of the season and then this year he started off and we were 19 and 14. We know. It’s been demonstrated. But he’s been hurt. If we can keep him healthy, then we’ve got a chance to be really good.”