Season in Review | Tobias Harris

BY THE NUMBERS: Led the Pistons in scoring at 16.1 points per game despite coming off the bench for 34 games. Also led the team in total minutes played for the season, edging Marcus Morris out by two minutes (2,567-2,565). Finished third in rebounding at 5.1 per game and led all players besides the three centers (Andre Drummond, Aron Baynes, Boban Marjanovic) in field-goal percentage at .481.

SEASON IN REVIEW: Harris began the season solidly entrenched as a starter and stayed there for the first 32 games. Stan Van Gundy moved Harris to the bench in late December not out of any concern or dissatisfaction with his performance as a starter but as a means to inject more size into the starting lineup in 6-foot-10 Jon Leuer. Harris re-entered the starting lineup in March, but Van Gundy again moved him to the bench to finish the season as a response to Reggie Jackson getting shut down and the second unit needing Harris’ scoring punch as a result of losing Ish Smith and his ability to create transition scoring chances.

BEHIND THE NUMBERS: Harris’ combination of athleticism and offensive skills make him the Pistons’ most versatile scorer other than a healthy Jackson and, at 24 – despite the fact he now has six full NBA seasons on his resume – the expectation is that Harris still has room to grow. His 3-point shooting dipped – a team-wide plague – from .375 after joining the Pistons in February 2016 to .347 in 2016-17. Harris split his time between power forward and small forward. Tradeoffs at each position for him, with more mismatches at both ends resulting when he plays power forward – often against bigger players.

ALL 82: Harris was the only player on the roster to play all 82 games for the Pistons this season. Two others (Drummond, Smith) missed a game apiece. Over the season’s final four games, as Van Gundy juggled his rotation to create playing time for others, he kept Harris in the group so he could complete the full 82-game schedule.

WHAT’S AHEAD: Harris is under contract through the 2018-19 season. The expectation is that whatever role Van Gundy decides best fits Harris and provides the greatest benefit to the team next season – starting or coming off the bench – Harris will continue to get starter’s minutes and command a big chunk of Van Gundy’s playbook. The Pistons could be active on the trade front this summer as Van Gundy looks to improve the team’s perimeter shooting. How much more responsibility Van Gundy believes the team’s two youngest players – Stanley Jonson and Henry Ellenson – are ready to shoulder at the forward spots could influence how willing he is to trade someone like Harris as he attempts to improve the team’s perimeter shooting.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tobias is a good man. He’s only 24; he seems older. He’s a mature man that you can have honest conversations with and he’ll evaluate what you’re saying. There’s not a lot of excuses. If you say something, he’s the kind of guy who’s going to think about it. May not always agree with you, but going to think about it and look in the mirror and try to get better. I appreciate that and I thought his character showed in his play.” – Stan Van Gundy after taking Harris out of the starting lineup for the Dec. 23 game against Golden State