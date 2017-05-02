Season in Review | Reggie Jackson

BY THE NUMBERS: Averaged 14.5 points and 5.2 assists in 52 games, missing the first 21 games of the season due to chronic tendinitis in his left knee that required an October platelet-rich plasma injection with a six-week recovery. Shot a career-best .359 from the 3-point arc.

SEASON IN REVIEW: When Stan Van Gundy convened training camp for the Pistons in late September – after three weeks of voluntary workouts that featured frequent full-court scrimmaging – his speech on the eve of the first practice included the mantra: “Why not us?” The Pistons, coming off a playoff berth and four down-to-the-wire losses to Cleveland, felt the East was wide open if they played to their peak. Jackson’s early-camp performances only fueled their optimism. He was that dominant, that dynamic on the pick and roll and in penetration. But before the first week was up, the pain in his left knee – in which he felt some nagging pain late in the summer and into September’s voluntary workouts – intensified. Though he showed bursts of peak Jackson – most promisingly, dominant fourth quarters in early-March wins over Chicago and Cleveland – he never fully shook off the effects of the injury.

RIPPLE EFFECTS: The impact of Jackson’s injury on his dominant skill – the ability to get into the paint and cause havoc for opposing defenses – is perhaps best reflected in his diminished free-throw attempts. Jackson’s free-throw attempts per game declined from a career-best 4.3 in 2015-16 to just 2.6 in 2016-17. What the absence of the threat of his penetration meant for the rest of the team isn’t quite as easy to quantify, but the decline in 3-point attempts – the Pistons went from 10th in the NBA in 2015-16 (26.2) to 26th (23.4) this season – gives a broad clue. And the decline in 3-point accuracy (.345 to .330) is likely related, as well. The Pistons went from 15th in offensive rating a season ago to 25th, driven mostly by their inferior 3-point attack – lack of both attempts and accuracy.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: Jackson returned in early December and the timing of that return was awkward as the Pistons were coming off their best three-game sequence of the season: a 3-0 road trip to 2016 playoff teams Charlotte, Boston and Atlanta in which they averaged 118 points and shot 49 percent from the 3-point arc. The Pistons lost Jackson’s debut – a home game against the lottery-bound Orlando Magic – and would go 4-11 over a 15-game stretch that started in mid-December. Defense – a season-long strength of the Pistons – was the major culprit as opponents shot 45 percent from the 3-point arc over that time period. Nevertheless, the coincidence of Jackson’s return and the slump weighed on him and added another layer of complexity to the dynamics of his reintegration to the lineup.

WHAT’S AHEAD: Jackson has three years remaining on the contract he signed in July 2015 after the Pistons acquired him from Oklahoma City at the February trade deadline that year ahead of his restricted free agency. Van Gundy is certain Jackson will be back as good as new – in fact, better than ever as he benefits from the lessons taught by adversity this season. Van Gundy was especially heartened by Jackson’s performance in the final practice of the Pistons regular season as they prepared to play Houston with Jackson – sidelined for the season’s final nine games by Van Gundy’s decision – playing the scout-team role of James Harden. “He was unbelievable,” Van Gundy said. “Guys were loving playing with him. Everything was to the rim and throwing it out for threes, but really focused on just attack-attack-attack and make plays. To a man, everybody on our coaching staff came out of that practice saying, ‘Wow.’ ”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t been great this season, necessarily, by the way I measure myself. But without pain, there wouldn’t be joy. I truly believe there’s light at the end of the tunnel and I see it. With everything I’ve gone through so far this season, will all be worth it and will make everything that much more joyful.” – Reggie Jackson on March 28, the day after Van Gundy made Jackson inactive, which he would remain for the rest of the season