Season in Review | Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

BY THE NUMBERS: Averaged 13.8 points a game while shooting .399 overall and a career-high .350 from the 3-point arc. His 33.3 minutes a game were down 3.4 minutes from the 36.7 he averaged in 2015-16. Averaged 3.3 rebounds and a career-best 2.6 assists per game.

SEASON IN REVIEW: Got off to a slow start, scoring just nine points total in the season’s first two games, but soon turned it around and continued his four-year career ascent. Caldwell-Pope played in 76 games, missing five due to injury and one when he sat out a late-season game as Stan Van Gundy cleared playing time for others. Four of his missed games came when he sustained an injured shoulder upon running into a screen in a January loss at Golden State. Suffered a shooting slump late in the season, hitting .372 from the 3-point arc in his 52 games played before the All-Star break but .306 in 24 games after the break.

MR. CLUTCH: If it seemed like Caldwell-Pope made a lot of big 3-point shots, it wasn’t your imagination. The NBA tracks clutch 3-point shots made, defined by time and score margin, and Caldwell-Pope ranked among the top five in the league. Among his most memorable 3-pointers were two that came in the last 1:34 of the second overtime in a Jan. 8 win at Portland. After the Pistons fell five points behind, Caldwell-Pope scored the game’s last six points on a pair of triples. He scored nine of their 11 points in the second overtime, going 3 for 3 from the 3-point arc. On a night Caldwell-Pope hit just 2 of 12 from the 3-point line in a 102-101 win at Toronto on Feb. 12 – the Pistons trailed by 16 after three quarters, making it the greatest comeback after three quarters in a win since the franchise moved to Detroit in 1957 – he hit the game winner with 13.2 seconds left. When the Pistons came from 15 points down after three quarters to win in overtime over Charlotte on Feb. 23, Caldwell-Pope hit 3 of 5 triples and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter – including the shot to force overtime with 18 seconds left – then added seven overtime points and hit his only triple attempt in OT as the Pistons won 114-108.

LATE ARRIVAL: Like father, like son. Caldwell-Pope’s son – Kentavious Jr. – was late coming on April 5 and, because of that, Dad arrived late for that night’s Pistons game vs. Toronto at The Palace. Labor was induced for Caldwell-Pope’s wife, McKenzie, the afternoon of April 4, but Kentavious Jr. wasn’t about to be rushed. He ultimately was born at 7:24 p.m. the next day. With both grandmothers in attendance and Mom doing well, Caldwell-Pope got permission to go to work. He arrived at The Palace a little before halftime, quickly threw on his uniform and was in the lineup to start the second half.

WHAT’S AHEAD: Caldwell-Pope becomes a restricted free agent on July 1. There are three ways it could go: Caldwell-Pope and the Pistons come to a contract agreement; Caldwell-Pope signs an offer sheet with another franchise, giving the Pistons 72 hours to match the offer; Caldwell-Pope signs neither with the Pistons nor an offer sheet, instead signing his tender offer that commits him to the Pistons for the 2017-18 season but makes him an unrestricted free agent in July 2018. Greg Monroe was a notable exception to the rule by choosing the latter option in 2016 and then playing out his contract with the Pistons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We think KCP is a very, very good young player who’s been an important part of our core. He’s 24 years old, still on the upside. I thought through the All-Star break, he really had made some big gains in the way he played. A guy we really, really like.” – Stan Van Gundy, after the season