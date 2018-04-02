Rock-steady Tolliver back with same 3-point stroke, stout D – but a bonus new wrinkle, too

NEW YORK – Stan Van Gundy wanted Anthony Tolliver back for his 3-point shooting and his certainty. In Tolliver, Van Gundy knew exactly what he was getting.

Or maybe not.

The Tolliver who returned to the Pistons, one year after leaving as a free agent for Sacramento, is still a fearless and frequent 3-point shooter. Still a thoroughly reliable defender and still someone who can be trusted to execute the game plan in infinite detail.

But he’s also now someone who brings more to the offensive end than 3-point shooting.

In Sunday’s win over Brooklyn – with Tolliver starting his third straight game in relief of Blake Griffin – three times Tolliver produced points by putting the ball on the floor to beat aggressive closeouts to prevent him from launching an open 3-pointer. Twice he took it all the way to the rim for layups, the other time making Nets center Jarrett Allen pay for coming to double when he found Eric Moreland for an uncontested dunk.

“I’ve always been an ultimate team guy, right?,” Tolliver said after the 108-96 win. “Whenever a coach asks me to fill a role, I fill it. That’s what I do. For a few years there – a couple years here and a year in Charlotte – the coaches pretty much said, ‘Hey, if you shoot it, shoot it; if you don’t, pass it.’ That’s how I got on the court, so I didn’t really care.”

In his season in Sacramento, Dave Joerger gave Tolliver a little more rope.

So is the Tolliver the Pistons got back a more versatile and better player, at 32, than the one who helped the Pistons to a playoff berth two seasons ago?

“Yes,” Stan Van Gundy said, firmly and without hesitation. “It’s really amazing the way he has been able to improve, particularly offensively. Now when people close out on him, he can put the ball on the floor and attack. Not too many guys improve after 30. It’s a testament to how hard he works and how he’s always looking to get better.”

Tolliver is still, first and foremost, a dangerous 3-point shooter. In 2015-16, 81 percent of his field-goal attempts were triples; this year, it’s at 78 percent. But maybe the reason he’s shooting them at a career-best .415 clip – up from .360 two seasons ago – is the smidgen of extra time and space he’s given himself by showing the threat of an off-the-dribble game.

It’s something he gave Van Gundy a taste of last season when he helped the Kings rally from a big deficit to win in Sacramento.

“I made a point to do that against the Pistons last year,” he grinned, “because I wanted to prove a point. I wanted to say, ‘I can do this. I’m more than just a shooter.’ And so it’s worked out. I got back here and now I’m helping the Pistons again on that end and doing some things that people don’t expect. As a shooter, I know they’re going to be closing out super hard, super heavy, and I know they’re told to run me off the line. So I’m going to be able to have some open lanes to be able to make some plays.”

The reason Tolliver has earned the playing time and the right to push his boundaries on offense is in large part due to the versatility and dependability he offers at the defensive end. In an era where power forwards come in all shapes and sizes and offer a laundry list of skill sets, Tolliver matches up well with virtually all of them.

He made his first case for playing time this season in the third game when he rallied the Pistons from a 21-point deficit to beat the Knicks by helping to slow 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. He’s got enough size and strength to guard in the post and moves his feet well enough that Van Gundy can play him on small forwards.

“A lot of it is his mind,” Van Gundy said. “He’s very locked in and focused. Mentally, he’s ahead of the game so that really helps. Especially with power forwards, you can’t play them all the same. There’s a big difference. Having guys that are not only physically capable of guarding both in the post and on the perimeter but are mentally capable of making the adjustment is important.”

Van Gundy knew he was getting that when he completed his summer roster overhaul by re-signing Tolliver. The rest has been a bonus.

“Coach has been awesome and allowed me to play and allowed me the freedom to make plays off the dribble,” Tolliver said. “My teammates have confidence in me and I have a lot of confidence in myself.”

To that, Van Gundy would no doubt say something self-denigrating about not being all that smart but smart enough to know that when something works, you encourage its continuance. The Nets got a sneak preview of Tolliver’s off-the-dribble prowess the night before when he torched the Knicks by going to the basket and tossing an on-the-move lob to Andre Drummond for a rim-shaking dunk.

“That was great,” Van Gundy said. “Throughout the year I’ve seen things out of A.T. that have surprised me, things that he didn’t do before. Pretty impressive to be still adding things to your game at this point in your career.”