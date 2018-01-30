A pretty good 24 hours: Pistons add Blake Griffin, then knock off Cavs

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Tuesday night’s 125-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena

1-WHAT A WIN – Whatever becomes of the Pistons season from here, it was a pretty good 24 hours – from finalizing the Blake Griffin trade late Monday night to beating Cleveland without Griffin or the three players sent to Los Angeles to acquire him, including leading scorers Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley. The Pistons has all five starters score at least 19 points and Stanley Johnson was dynamic in scoring a career high 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds to match a career bests and guarding LeBron james as well as anyone could. Andre Drummond had 21 points and 22 rebounds. With the Pistons up seven points with a little less than eight minutes to play, Kyle Korver hit a pair of 3-point shots on consecutive possessions around a Stanley Johnson free throw to pull Cleveland within two points. From that point on the Pistons outscored Cleveland 22-13 to win going away. Cleveland lost Kevin Love to a broken left hand in the first half that’s expected to sideline him at least six weeks. A 20-5 run to open the third quarter gave the Pistons an 11-point lead after they trailed by four at halftime.

2-GREATER OPPORTUNITY – It wasn’t the primary motivation for adding Blake Griffin – getting a five-time All-Star in his prime at 28 stands on its own – but Stan Van Gundy said the opportunity to give more playing time and responsibility to not just Stanley Johnson but to Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock was a consideration in the deal that sent leading scorers Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley out. Bullock got into second-half foul trouble that limited his minutes, but he was as responsible as anyone for the Pistons getting out of the gates fast against Cleveland. Bullock had nine points in less than eight minutes of the first quarter and 16 in the first half. While Johnson was having a career night, Bullock finished with 22 points and hit 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.

3-THURSDAY DEBUT? – The Pistons hope to have Blake Griffin in uniform on Thursday night when they host Memphis, but it depends on all six players involved in the trade having their physical exams completed for that to happen. Griffin was due in on a flight from Los Angeles on Tuesday night and he – along with Willie Reed and Brice Johnson, included in the deal – but it’s unlikely he’ll be able to practice on Wednesday. Because of the three-hour time change, even if Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic are scheduled to have their physicals on Wednesday it’s unlikely they’d be completed in time for the ex-Clippers to go through their first practice as Pistons. The optimum scenario, in all likelihood, is that Griffin gets to go through Thursday morning’s walk through and be in uniform that night.