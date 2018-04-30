Pistons in Review: Stanley Johnson

AUBURN HILLS – A season that began with great promise – a 14-6 start and stirring road wins at Golden State, Boston, Oklahoma City and Minnesota – ended short of the playoffs. For the second straight year, an injury to Reggie Jackson threw a roadblock to the postseason in front of the Pistons.

Since winning 44 games and giving Cleveland four tough games in the 2016 playoffs, the Pistons have endured two frustrating seasons tied to Jackson’s injury absences, finishing with 37 and 39 wins while Jackson missed 30 games with a left knee injury and 37 more with a severely sprained ankle.

But if Jackson’s injury cast a shadow over the 2017-18 season, the ray of light for the future was the acquisition of five-time All-Star Blake Griffin. It cost the Pistons Tobias Harris, pending free agent Avery Bradley and a first-round draft pick, but left the Pistons with a Griffin-Jackson-Andre Drummond core that Stan Van Gundy feels can push the Pistons toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

Almost every player who held an important role with the 2017-18 Pistons is under contract for next season. Over the next few weeks, Pistons.com will take a look at each of them and what the future holds.

PLAYER: Stanley Johnson

PROFILE: 6-foot-7 small forward/21 years old/3 NBA seasons

2017-18 STATS: 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds in 27 minutes a game

STATUS: Johnson has one year left on the rookie contract he signed in July 2015 at $3.9 million for the 2018-19 season

DID YOU KNOW? Johnson came to the NBA as one of the most decorated amateur players of his generation. He won four California high school state titles in the largest classification – the first and only to ever do so – and three gold medals while participating with USA Basketball teams in international competition.

A LOOK BACK: Johnson, the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft after one season at Arizona, was the de facto sixth man as a rookie on the first Pistons playoff team in seven years. He averaged 8.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in 23 minutes a game while backing up at both shooting guard and small forward, establishing himself as one of the team’s top defenders. His sophomore year didn’t go nearly as well. Johnson’s numbers fell to 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 18 minutes a game. With the July 2017 trade of Marcus Morris for Avery Bradley, Johnson filled the vacancy at small forward and had something of a bounce-back season. The best basketball of his three-year career came midway through the season when over a 17-game stretch he averaged 11.9 points in 30 minutes a game. Even during that time, though, Johnson’s 3-point shooting didn’t budge from his career norm of .295 as he made only 28 percent of his triple attempts while taking more than a third of his shots from the arc.

A LOOK AHEAD: Johnson’s fourth season – with restricted free agency pending in July 2019 – will be a critical one for his development and for his future with the Pistons. He moved his off-season base from his native Orange County north to Santa Barbara, Calif., last summer to train at P3, where Andre Drummond and many NBA stars call home in their off-seasons, and indicated that was likely in his future again this summer. Strength and flexibility training is a primary focus and it figures Johnson will concentrate on improved flexibility after a season dogged by a series of core muscle injuries – lower back and hips, primarily – that unfailingly stalled his momentum in his third season. Johnson became a more effective transition player in his third season and that should continue to emerge as a difference maker for him, especially his one-man fast breaks after grabbing defensive rebounds where his speed-strength combination makes him a scoring force. But for Johnson to truly validate his draft status it remains imperative that he make strides as a shooter and, in particular, a 3-point shooter.

MONEY QUOTE: “I’ve learned a lot about my body this season, for sure. Now I know what my body needs to stay healthy. So, hopefully, moving forward in my career I can make those adjustments I need to make. But I think this season – from the end of last season to this season – has probably been the most professional that I’ve been and that accounts for the coaches here and some mentors I have.” – Stanley Johnson in mid-March during a six-game Pistons road trip