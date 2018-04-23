Pistons in Review: Reggie Jackson

AUBURN HILLS – A season that began with great promise – a 14-6 start and stirring road wins at Golden State, Boston, Oklahoma City and Minnesota – ended short of the playoffs. For the second straight year, an injury to Reggie Jackson threw a roadblock to the postseason in front of the Pistons.

Since winning 44 games and giving Cleveland four tough games in the 2016 playoffs, the Pistons have endured two frustrating seasons tied to Jackson’s injury absences, finishing with 37 and 39 wins while Jackson missed 30 games with a left knee injury and 37 more with a severely sprained ankle.

But if Jackson’s injury cast a shadow over the 2017-18 season, the ray of light for the future was the acquisition of five-time All-Star Blake Griffin. It cost the Pistons Tobias Harris, pending free agent Avery Bradley and a first-round draft pick, but left the Pistons with a Griffin-Jackson-Andre Drummond core that Stan Van Gundy feels can push the Pistons toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

Almost every player who held an important role with the 2017-18 Pistons is under contract for next season. Over the next few weeks, Pistons.com will take a look at each of them and what the future holds.

PLAYER: Reggie Jackson

PROFILE: 6-foot-3 point guard/28 years old/7 NBA seasons

2017-18 STATS: 14.6 points, 5.3 assists, .308 3-point accuracy

STATUS: Jackson has two years remaining on the five-year, $80 million contract signed in July 2015

DID YOU KNOW? The Pistons were 27-18 in the 45 games Jackson played this season, but 12-25 in the 37 games he missed after suffering a grade 3 right ankle sprain in a rout of Indiana on Dec. 26 at Little Caesars Arena.

A LOOK BACK: Jackson, born in Italy to a military family, signed with Boston College out of high school in Colorado Springs, Colo., and spent three years with the Eagles, declaring for the 2011 NBA draft after averaging 18.2 points as a junior. He was picked 24th by Oklahoma City and spent his first 3½ seasons as Russell Westbrook’s backup. Jackson scored 32 points to lead the Thunder to a critical 2014 road win over Memphis in the first round of the playoffs. At the trade deadline in 2015, Oklahoma City – with Jackson about to become a restricted free agent and limited in its ability to retain him with Westbrook and Kevin Durant on maximum contracts – traded Jackson to the Pistons for D.J. Augustin, Kyle Singler and two future second-round picks. Jackson’s first full season with the Pistons – and the only one of the three full seasons in Detroit not interrupted by injury – was the best of his NBA career: 18.8 points and 6.2 assists on .353 3-point shooting. Jackson also led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring and established himself as one of the best penetrators and pick-and-roll operators in the league.

A LOOK AHEAD: Jackson returned to the lineup on March 20 after missing nearly three months to play the season’s final 12 games. Four games later, the Pistons lost Blake Griffin for the season’s final eight games. In those four games, the Pistons went 3-1 with the only loss coming in overtime on the road to the team with the NBA’s best record, Houston – even though Jackson, on a minutes restriction, was still a long way from peak form. With Griffin’s scoring and ability to command double teams, the Pistons aren’t likely to lean quite as heavily on Jackson’s pick-and-roll game next season but it will remain a vital component of the offense. Because Jackson’s 2016 knee injury – he experienced tendinosos in training camp, treated by a platelet-rich plasma injection – prevented him from a typical off-season regimen in 2017 as he adhered to a rehabilitation protocol, his perimeter shooting dipped in 2017-18. Stan Van Gundy expects it to improve to at or better than league average (36 percent) next season to add another dimension to an offense with a powerful frontcourt cohort in Griffin and Andre Drummond.

MONEY QUOTE: “I feel like if we had a little more health, we’d definitely be in the playoffs. But that’s a lot of ifs. Unfortunately, we’re not where we want to be this year, the last two tough seasons. Just hoping everybody can take care of themselves, refresh their minds and just get ready to come in and have a successful 2018-19 campaign.” – Reggie Jackson