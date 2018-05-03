Pistons in Review: Henry Ellenson

AUBURN HILLS – A season that began with great promise – a 14-6 start and stirring road wins at Golden State, Boston, Oklahoma City and Minnesota – ended short of the playoffs. For the second straight year, an injury to Reggie Jackson threw a roadblock to the postseason in front of the Pistons.

Since winning 44 games and giving Cleveland four tough games in the 2016 playoffs, the Pistons have endured two frustrating seasons tied to Jackson’s injury absences, finishing with 37 and 39 wins while Jackson missed 30 games with a left knee injury and 37 more with a severely sprained ankle.

But if Jackson’s injury cast a shadow over the 2017-18 season, the ray of light for the future was the acquisition of five-time All-Star Blake Griffin. It cost the Pistons Tobias Harris, pending free agent Avery Bradley and a first-round draft pick, but left the Pistons with a Griffin-Jackson-Andre Drummond core that Stan Van Gundy feels can push the Pistons toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

Almost every player who held an important role with the 2017-18 Pistons is under contract for next season. Over the next few weeks, Pistons.com will take a look at each of them and what the future holds.

PLAYER: Henry Ellenson

PROFILE: 6-foot-11 power forward/21 years old/2 NBA seasons

2017-18 STATS: 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.7 minutes a game over 38 games

STATUS: Ellenson has two years left on his rookie contract signed in July 2016 that calls for him to earn $1.9 million for the 2018-19 season

DID YOU KNOW? Ellenson broke his left hand in leading Rice Lake High to a Division II semifinal win in the 2015 Wisconsin state tournament, putting up 26 points and 12 rebounds despite the injury, but had to miss the championship game the following night. Without Ellenson, Rice Lake – located about 2 hours southeast of Minneapolis in northwest Wisconsin – lost the title game. Ellenson was co-Mr. Basketball, sharing the honor with Diamond Stone who went on to Maryland and, like Ellenson, left after his freshman season for the NBA draft, where he was a second-round pick of New Orleans.

A LOOK BACK: After playing sparingly during his rookie season, coming to the NBA at 19, Ellenson saw the fruits of an intense off-season regimen pay off in training camp and preseason. Despite competing with veterans Tobias Harris, Jon Leuer and Anthony Tolliver for playing time at power forward, Ellenson held his own. On the eve of the regular-season opener, Stan Van Gundy decided he’d break what was essentially a tie between Tolliver and Ellenson by going with the youthful potential of Ellenson. He had two big games in the season’s first week: 13 points and four rebounds in 16 minutes of the season-opening win over Charlotte and 16 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes of a win over Minnesota in the season’s fifth game. But there were still some defensive matchups Van Gundy deemed unfavorable for Ellenson and so he didn’t play in the second and fourth games. Primarily for Tolliver’s greater defensive versatility and savvy, he supplanted Ellenson during a late-October West Coast trip and held on to the job for the remainder of the season in playing the best basketball of his 10-year career. In sporadic playing time over the next few months, Ellenson’s keen offensive abilities showed understandable signs of rust. When Blake Griffin missed the final eight games after his mid-season acquisition in a deal that included Harris, Ellenson again flashed his potential, scoring in double figures over the final four games and recording a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in the season finale at Chicago.

A LOOK AHEAD: It’s reflexive for fans who don’t see immediate payoff from rookies to label them draft busts, but the Pistons remain bullish on Ellenson’s future. At 6-foot-11, he possesses a unique skill set for his ability to put the ball on the floor and make plays off the dribble. Ellenson also has taken significant strides as a perimeter shooter since being drafted. His 33 percent 3-point rate would have been higher but for the sporadic appearances in the rotation. Another off-season of strength training will only serve to make him a more stout defender and improve his endurance and ability to be effective in the paint at both ends. The difficulty for Ellenson comes with the Pistons depth chart. The trade for Griffin only compounded the challenge. Harris took minutes at small forward, as well, creating a little more space for the crowd at power forward. Tolliver is headed for free agency, but that still leaves Griffin and Leuer, who missed all but the season’s first eight games with an ankle injury but will be back at full strength for training camp, as obstacles to playing time for Ellenson. His size, coupled with added strength, will give him an opportunity to take minutes at center, a position that ultimately might be his NBA home given the trend toward more floor spacing.

MONEY QUOTE: “Just keep getting stronger. That’s one thing. Go against bigger guys, being able to play that center spot, just continue to work on pick and pop, 3-point shots. And I always like to put it on the floor, so continue to work on that, just try to be a mismatch.” – Henry Ellenson in the final week of the regular season about his off-season focus