Pistons in Review: Eric Moreland

AUBURN HILLS – A season that began with great promise – a 14-6 start and stirring road wins at Golden State, Boston, Oklahoma City and Minnesota – ended short of the playoffs. For the second straight year, an injury to Reggie Jackson threw a roadblock to the postseason in front of the Pistons.

Since winning 44 games and giving Cleveland four tough games in the 2016 playoffs, the Pistons have endured two frustrating seasons tied to Jackson’s injury absences, finishing with 37 and 39 wins while Jackson missed 30 games with a left knee injury and 37 more with a severely sprained ankle.

But if Jackson’s injury cast a shadow over the 2017-18 season, the ray of light for the future was the acquisition of five-time All-Star Blake Griffin. It cost the Pistons Tobias Harris, pending free agent Avery Bradley and a first-round draft pick, but left the Pistons with a Griffin-Jackson-Andre Drummond core that Stan Van Gundy feels can push the Pistons toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

Almost every player who held an important role with the 2017-18 Pistons is under contract for next season. Over the next few weeks, Pistons.com will take a look at each of them and what the future holds.

PLAYER: Eric Moreland

PROFILE: 6-foot-10 center/26 years old/3 NBA seasons

2017-18 STATS: 2.1 points, 4.1 rebounds in 12 minutes a game

STATUS: Moreland signed a three-year, non-guaranteed contract in July 2017 that has two years remaining and is scheduled to pay $1.8 million for the 2018-19 season

DID YOU KNOW? Moreland’s career with the Pistons nearly started two years earlier. Undrafted out of Oregon State, Moreland spent the 2014-15 season with Sacramento but appeared in only three games – for a total of two minutes – and missed the last four months with a shoulder injury. He was poised to come to Pistons training camp in 2015, after being waived over the summer by the Kings, when Sacramento invited him back for a second season in early September. He missed much of that season with a broken foot.

A LOOK BACK: The Pistons rekindled their interest in Moreland last summer and signed him to their Summer League roster with the idea that he would be a candidate for a two-way contract, which came into existence for the 2017-18 season. But before Summer League wrapped up, the Pistons had seen enough to know Moreland had outplayed that status and they signed him to a reported three-year, non-guaranteed contract. Moreland moved ahead of Boban Marjanovic in the pecking order for minutes behind Andre Drummond due mostly to his defensive ability. His lateral mobility makes Moreland a disruptive force in pick-and-roll coverages and his length and quickness around the rim makes him an imposing shot-blocker. Moreland led the Pistons in blocked shots per 36 minutes at 2.3, ahead of Andre Drummond’s rate of 1.7. Moreland started three games for the Pistons, including the final two of the season when Drummond sat with Achilles soreness. In Moreland’s first start, the Pistons knocked off Houston as Moreland played 36 minutes and finished with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. In the season finale at Chicago, Moreland recorded a Drummondesque stat line: 16 points, 17 rebounds, four assists, four blocked shots and four steals.

A LOOK AHEAD: With Marjanovic used as part of the package to acquire Blake Griffin, Moreland figures to go to training camp as Drummond’s undisputed backup for 2018-19. But that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be an every-game rotation mainstay. The Pistons opened the season with Jon Leuer playing most of the backup center minutes before he was lost for the year in the eighth game and ended it – before Griffin missed the final eight games, at least – with Griffin getting a number of minutes at center. Both of those options will be available for 2018-19, but Moreland’s unexpectedly strong play should at least allow the Pistons to focus their roster-building resources elsewhere this summer. While defense always will remain the bedrock of Moreland’s NBA appeal, he wasn’t an offensive liability. His per-36 assist rate of 3.5 (nearly double his turnover rate of 1.9) indicates his passing ability and Moreland is an active screener and offensive rebounder, averaging 3.6 per 36 minutes, second only to Drummond (5.5), the best offensive rebounder of his generation. Moreland was a reluctant shooter for the first half of the season but at the urging of Stan Van Gundy and teammates he became more comfortable and aggressive to score as the season unfolded. After taking 59 shots in 45 games before the All-Star break, Moreland attempted 63 in 22 games after the break.

MONEY QUOTE: “I don’t like thinking about it like that because that puts a lot of pressure on me. I’ve always been that way, on and off the court. It feels good going into the off-season with a good game, but anything can happen and all that kind of stuff. I just want to go and continue to work hard.” – Eric Moreland after his career night in the season finale on having a contract in place for next season for the first time in his NBA career