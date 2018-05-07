Pistons in Review: Andre Drummond

AUBURN HILLS – A season that began with great promise – a 14-6 start and stirring road wins at Golden State, Boston, Oklahoma City and Minnesota – ended short of the playoffs. For the second straight year, an injury to Reggie Jackson threw a roadblock to the postseason in front of the Pistons.

Since winning 44 games and giving Cleveland four tough games in the 2016 playoffs, the Pistons have endured two frustrating seasons tied to Jackson’s injury absences, finishing with 37 and 39 wins while Jackson missed 30 games with a left knee injury and 37 more with a severely sprained ankle.

But if Jackson’s injury cast a shadow over the 2017-18 season, the ray of light for the future was the acquisition of five-time All-Star Blake Griffin. It cost the Pistons Tobias Harris, pending free agent Avery Bradley and a first-round draft pick, but left the Pistons with a Griffin-Jackson-Andre Drummond core that Stan Van Gundy feels can push the Pistons toward the top of the Eastern Conference.

Almost every player who held an important role with the 2017-18 Pistons is under contract for next season. Over the next few weeks, Pistons.com will take a look at each of them and what the future holds.

PLAYER: Andre Drummond

PROFILE: 6-foot-11 center/24 years old/6 NBA seasons

2017-18 STATS: 15.0 points and 16.0 rebounds in 34 minutes a game

STATUS: Drummond signed a five-year contract in July 2016 that has three years left and will pay him a reported $25.4 million in 2018-19. Drummond can opt out of the contract following the 2019-20 season.

DID YOU KNOW?

After six NBA seasons, Drummond already ranks No. 5 on the Pistons all-time rebounding list – and the four ahead of him all have their jerseys flying in the rafters at Little Caesars Arena. Drummond averaged a career-high 16.0 rebounds a game in 2017-18, leading the league in total rebounds for the third consecutive season. In his five seasons of being a full-time starter, Drummond has averaged 1,147 rebounds. At that rate, he’ll surpass Bill Laimbeer (9,430) to become the franchise’s all-time leading rebounder late in the 2020-21 season. The three others ahead of him besides Laimbeer: Bob Lanier, Ben Wallace and Dennis Rodman.

A LOOK BACK

Drummond was drafted No. 9 in 2012 out of UConn after an uneven freshman season compounded by dysfunction around him as the Huskies saw coach Jim Calhoun miss time due to NCAA suspension for recruiting violations. Drummond, originally a part of the 2012 recruiting class, reclassified late in the summer of 2011 and enrolled at UConn only weeks before classes were to start that fall. At the time, he was considered a co-favorite along with Anthony Davis to be the No. 1 pick but while Davis led Kentucky to the national title Drummond struggled amid UConn’s turmoil. Though raw, he quickly made an impact with the Pistons, averaging 7.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 21 minutes a game as a rookie despite missing 20 games with a back injury and not becoming a starter until the final 10 games. He’s been a remarkably durable player since that 20-game absence, playing 81, 82, 81, 81 and 78 games since. He sat the final two games of the 2017-18 season with Achilles tendon pain. Drummond’s career averages are 13.6 points and 13.4 rebounds. His 3.0 assists per game this season were a career high. Drummond has twice been an All-Star, in 2015-16 and again this season.

A LOOK AHEAD

The 2017-18 season was Drummond’s finest as he took significant strides in focus and consistency of effort. It showed particularly on the defensive end where he became a much more dependable rim protector. Those things bode well for his future. Over February and March, he blocked more than 2.0 shots a game and agreed with Stan Van Gundy that leading the league in blocked shots as well as rebounds should be a goal next season. His improvement as a free-throw shooter also increases his value and will allow him to stay on the floor to finish close games. Drummond finished the 2017-18 season at .605 from the foul line, which represents more than a 50 percent improvement over the .381 career figure over his first five seasons. Drummond reduced the number of hook shots from outside the paint last season but late in the season flashed a more effective face-up push shot from 12 feet and in that could become a more useful weapon for him in the future. Drummond, by all appearances, bonded well with and responded well to Blake Griffin after his mid-season acquisition and that should prove a positive influence on him going forward.

MONEY QUOTE

“A lot of times, young guys come in, they think points, rebounds – especially bigs, points and rebounds. I think he’s realized that his worth to our team goes far beyond points and rebounds – even, really, the stat sheet. Just his presence alone. His being down there, his coming over from the weak side to help, all those things are huge. I think he’s just kind of settled into a game that he’s able to control the game from so many different standpoints.” – Blake Griffin on Andre Drummond after a late-March win over Chicago