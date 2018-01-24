Pistons rally, let late lead slip away and fall in OT for crushing 6th straight loss

Andre Drummond had a big game and a great fourth quarter but the Pistons lost their sixth straight game as Utah won in overtime.
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Jan 24, 2018

DETROIT – All-Star? They ought to bypass the All-Star game and just grant Andre Drummond Hall of Fame status after what he did against Utah: 30 points, 24 rebounds, four assists, six blocked shots and three steals.

The last time somebody did that was … never. They’ve only been keeping track of things other than points and rebounds with precision since 1973-74 and Drummond is the only player in recorded history to put up such numbers.

And still it wasn’t enough.

That’s what happens when the four other starters shoot 14 of 47. Or when the Pistons turn the ball over 20 times, shoot 9 of 47 outside the paint and get so little from the two players who have to be their primary scorers while Reggie Jackson is idled, Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley.

“When you want to win that bad, you’re willing to do whatever,” Drummond said after the overtime loss, the sixth straight defeat as the Pistons fell to 3-10 without Jackson. “I don’t even care about the stat line.”

The stats were going to be ugly, Drummond’s aside, no matter how the game turned out. But deep into the fourth quarter, Drummond put together his most dazzling stretch of the night. Over the span of 100 seconds – from 4:57 left, when the Pistons trailed by a point, to 3:17, when they led by nine – Drummond was at the center of everything.

First he split a pair of free throws to tie the game. Then he grabbed a defensive rebound at one end and dunked at the other off of a fine set-up by Stanley Johnson. Next came a clean strip of Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell in the open floor finished with a breakaway dunk to put the Pistons ahead by four. He contested Mitchell’s missed runner at Utah’s end and grabbed Ish Smith’s missed layup and converted in the next sequence to make it a six-point lead. Then he made a marvelous block of Rudy Gobert’s dunk attempt to spring a Pistons fast break that culminated in a Tobias Harris 3-point shot.

For as difficult as everything proved to be for the Pistons all night, they suddenly had a nine-point lead – the biggest for either team all night – with just over three minutes to play.

The thought running through everyone’s mind at that point: For as frustrating as the night had been, the Pistons were going to snap their losing skid, escape with a win and get back to .500.

“I thought so,” Harris said. “They kept chipping and we didn’t convert offensively, so they were able to tie it up at the end of regulation.”

The triple was Harris’ only 3-pointer of the game in five tries. Bradley was 0 for 4. Stanley Johnson, starting for the injured Reggie Bullock, made his first and missed his last six. And Harris’ triple was the last basket the Pistons made in regulation. Joe Ingles tied it for Utah on a layup off an inbounds play with 4.5 seconds to play and Luke Kennard’s clean look from the 3-point arc at the buzzer missed, as well.

“We stayed with what we thought was our best defensive lineup other than (Anthony Tolliver) for Tobias and thought we could get the stops to win it,” Stan Van Gundy said. “But we didn’t get a bucket. It’s going to be hard to shut people out.”

Van Gundy tried to jump start an offense that ranks 28th in the NBA without Jackson by inserting Langston Galloway into the starting lineup for Ish Smith. But nothing worked and he found himself at a loss to dial up plays when nobody besides Drummond could put the ball in the basket.

“Who are you going to go to? Andre had a good night. (Tolliver) went 2 for 3 (from the 3-point line). Our centers played well offensively. And other than that, everybody else struggled. Offensively, you need a bucket to close it out and we couldn’t get one.”

Harris finished with 13 points, shooting 6 of 17. Bradley – though he was outstanding in defending Mitchell – was even quieter, finishing with six points on 3 of 11 shooting.

“It’s tough. That’s part of their responsibility and they know it,” Tolliver said. “They know they have a lot on their shoulders and we depend on them every night. Same thing with Andre. He was great tonight and kept us in the game. But that’s a part of it. Whenever you have huge responsibility, you’ve got to be able to do it. As his teammates, we’re going to do whatever we can to support and try to help and get wins. We had some guys struggling offensively and just couldn’t figure out a way to get a win.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 98-95 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena

1-ANDRE’S RESPONSE – If you were curious how Andre Drummond would respond to missing the cut for the All-Star game, “quite well” is the answer. He finished with 30 points, 24 rebounds, four assists and five blocked shots and dominated the fourth quarter. After the Pistons fell six points behind and got two desperately needed Anthony Tolliver triples to pull within two, Drummond took over. He led a 10-0 run in which he scored the first seven points – a free throw, a dunk from Stanley Johnson, an open-court steal and dunk and a put-back, then a blocked shot that led to a Tobias Harris triple. That put the Pistons ahead by nine, but Utah went on an 8-0 run before a Drummond free throw with 11.8 seconds left put the Pistons ahead by two. His swat of Donovan Mitchell’s twisting layup attempt preserved that lead, but Joe Ingles tied it on the subsequent out-of-bounds play and Luke Kennard’s miss forced overtime – the first OT game for the Pistons this season. After Drummond scored first in overtime, Utah got consecutive triples from Joe Ingles and another from Donovan Mitchell to take a seven-point lead. Drummond pulled them within three with two more scores off of offensive rebounds and the Pistons got the ball back with a chance to force a second overtime. Tobias Harris missed a corner triple, though, and the Pistons suffered their sixth straight loss.

2-NEW LINEUP – Stan Van Gundy mused about the likelihood of shaking up the rotation with the Pistons ranking 28th in offense in the 12 games played since Reggie Jackson’s Dec. 26 injury. One was thrust upon him when Reggie Bullock’s injured thumb forced him to miss Wednesday’s loss. Stanley Johnson started in his place. The big news was the change at point guard, where Langston Galloway – out of the rotation for four games before Van Gundy went back to him as the backup point guard last week – started and Ish Smith came off the bench. Galloway finished with five points and four assists in 20 minutes and Smith – who played the final 21 minutes after entering the game with four minutes left in the third quarter – with 14 points and three assists but shot just 6 of 17. The offense really didn’t get a bump for either unit with the third quarter especially hard on the eye as the Pistons scored 15 points and shot 30 percent. Offense is going to be a struggle for the Pistons if Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley’s poor shooting nights coincide as they did against Utah. Especially while Reggie Jackson is out, the Pistons need scoring from Harris and Bradley – efficient and consistent scoring. Harris finished with 13 points, hitting 6 of 17 shots.
Bradley, used by Stan Van Gundy to guard Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell primarily, scored just six points and hit 3 of 11.

3-ROOKIE REVIEW – The Pistons chose Luke Kennard with the 12th pick, one spot before Utah moved up in a deal with Denver to select Donovan Mitchell. Both sophomore guards and ACC rivals at Duke and Louisville, the rookies are part of one of the best draft classes of their generation. Mitchell is likely the front-runner among 2017 draftees for Rookie of the Year with his chief competition likely being 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons, who sat out last season while recovering from a foot injury. Mitchell, who came into Wednesday’s game averaging a team-leading 19.2 points, had 15 points and five assists but also five turnovers and shot 6 of 20. An injury to Dante Exum created early playing time for Mitchell, who averaged 15.6 points last season for Louisville. Kennard ranks No. 2 in 3-point shooting among rookies at 44.2 percent for the season and since Christmas he’s No. 2 in the NBA among all players with at least four games played and at least two 3-point attempts per game at 54.5 percent. Kennard finished with 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and four assists.

