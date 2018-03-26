Pistons kick it into gear in second half, get lift from Jackson to beat Lakers

Reggie Jackson had his longest stint since returning from an ankle injury and scored 20 as the Pistons beat the Lakers.
by Keith Langlois
Posted: Mar 26, 2018

DETROIT – Stan Van Gundy had just two things to say to the Pistons at halftime after they’d registered a mere seven assists and needed a 7-0 closing rush to pull within two points of the Lakers.

“Move” was the first. “Pass the ball” was the second.

“We were going in the paint in the first half and taking really tough shots or getting them blocked,” Van Gundy said after the 112-106 win over the Lakers – the fourth in five games for the Pistons. “My point was, why? You never know why some of that happens. We were just a little out of sorts in the first half and I thought played a lot better in the second half in terms of moving the ball and playing together.”

It was a game the Pistons would not have won a week or two ago, not with Blake Griffin limited to 24 minutes by foul trouble. Griffin has been on a major roll in March and he was good in his time against the Lakers with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

But the Pistons needed more and they got it from a little bit of everywhere as six players scored in double figures with Reggie Jackson’s 20 topping the list. And, in that, there was another measure of progress for Jackson in his fourth game back since missing 37 with an ankle injury that derailed the season.

The pattern since Jackson came back six days ago at Phoenix has been for him to start every quarter and play roughly four to six minutes. It stayed that way through the first half, when Jackson scored 10 points in 11 minutes and hit all five of his shots inside 10 feet.

But he went eight minutes to start the third quarter and then finished the game after replacing Ish Smith with nine minutes left in the game. He scored seven points and picked up two assists in the final quarter and the biggest stretch came when he and Griffin took turns assisting on each other’s triples on consecutive possessions to double a six-point lead.

“I think he just looks comfortable and he’s starting to get his wind back,” Griffin said. “That’s the toughest thing. There’s literally no substitute for basketball conditioning and basketball shape. Just playing in games, in practices, getting up and down, I think it’s helped him a lot. But he looks very in control and that’s a good sign.”

Jackson had trouble breathing in the second half, he said, but not because by his own admission peak condition is still a few more hurdles down the track.

“I got hit in the throat,” he rasped. Indeed, Jackson crumpled to the court and appeared dazed for a few possessions after taking a shot in the first half. He wound up playing 28 minutes, six more than his previous high since returning.

“Happy to be getting my legs back under me and just try to get back to where I’m used to playing,” he said.

He got a little help battling fatigue from Andre Drummond. The Lakers used two opportunities to send Drummond to the free-throw line via intentional fouls before the two-minute mark negated the strategy and Drummond responded with four consecutive makes.

“Dre did a great job,” he said. “I think he helped me stay on the floor. I might’ve gotten tired, so I appreciate them doing the Hack-a-Dre and I appreciate them contributing to Dre’s point average. We all trust him.”

Van Gundy motioned for Drummond to flee the intentional foul but only to force more time to come off the clock.

“I wasn’t trying to keep him from getting fouled; I would’ve taken him out of the game,” Van Gundy said. “I was trying to get him to run just to take some time off the clock. He stepped up and made four in a row so he did a great job on it.”

“Coach was trying to tell him to go in the backcourt and we were egging Dre on to just go get fouled,” Jackson grinned. “We have confidence in him and he has confidence in himself. He stepped up to the line and proved why all his teammates have confidence in him.”

Van Gundy saw the same sort of lethargy from Drummond defensively in the first half as he saw in his stagnant offense. Backup center Ivica Zubac beat him downcourt for a layup, prompting Van Gundy to summon Eric Moreland into the game.

“He had Ivica Zubac looking like Usain Bolt,” Van Gundy cracked. “He just didn’t have that energy defensively and then down the stretch he was an entirely different guy.”

And the Pistons an entirely different team. They won a game they’d have lost just a few weeks ago with Blake Griffin spending half the game glued to Van Gundy’s side. Then again, they didn’t have Reggie Jackson a few weeks ago.

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 112-106 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Little Caesars Arena

 1-SECOND-HALF SPURT – Stan Van Gundy thought the Pistons looked tired in the second half of their Saturday win at Chicago, their first back at Little Caesars Arena following a six-game road trip, but they had plenty of cushion for an easy win over Chicago. It was the other way around Monday, the Pistons playing with much more force after a sluggish first half that saw them fall down by 10 points before pulling within two at halftime. They grabbed a seven-point lead after three quarters despite Blake Griffin playing in foul trouble from the first quarter on. Griffin, a minute after returning to the lineup with five fouls, hit a big triple with 3:32 left to put the Pistons ahead by nine points. Andre Drummond hit four consecutive free throws when the Lakers intentionally fouled him on consecutive possessions with a little more than two minutes to play and finished with 15 points and 18 rebounds as the Pistons finished with six players in double figures.

2-HITTING HIS STRIDE – Another night, another step for Reggie Jackson. He played 28 minutes, bettering by six his previous high since returning from a 37-game absence last week. That included an eight-minute start to open the second half, his longest stretch of playing time in the four games since his return. As a result, Jackson didn’t start the fourth quarter – he’d started each of the 15 previous quarters since coming back – but entered the game with about nine minutes to play and went the distance, playing 17 second-half minutes. The highlight of his final stint came when he broke down the Lakers defense, got in the paint and whipped a pass off a spin move to a cutting Anthony Tolliver for a dunk to give the Pistons a seven-point lead with seven minutes to play. He also hit a jump shot after ducking inside the Lakers defense and found Blake Grifin for his big triple with 3:32 left. Griffin returned the favor on the next possession with Jackson’s three putting the Pistons up by 12. He finished with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and just one turnover – that coming in the final minute. In the first half, Jackson hit 5 of 10 shots by going 5 of 5 inside of 10 feet and 0 of 5 from 10 feet and beyond, including 0 of 2 from the 3-point line.

3-FAMILIAR FACE – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope expected to strike it rich in free agency last summer, but after two years of an overheated market as NBA teams spent lavishly with the influx of money from the new TV deal there weren’t nearly as many buyers in 2017. So Caldwell-Pope, who spent his first four seasons with the Pistons, settled for a one-year deal with the Lakers. He’s having a similar season statistically to his last with the Pistons – the same 13.8 scoring average in 33-plus minutes a game – but Caldwell-Pope is shooting a career-best 39 percent from the 3-point line on the same number of attempts (5.8 per game) as a season ago. The Pistons are getting similar production and better efficiency in a much less expensive package with Reggie Bullock. Bullock, who sports the best 3-point percentage among players with more than 3.0 attempts per game since he became a starter, finished with 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting and hit 2 of 3 from the 3-point arc in 30 minutes. Caldwell-Pope played 38 minutes and finished with 13 points but on just 5 of 17 shooting, 3 of 10 from the arc.

 

