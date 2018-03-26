Pistons kick it into gear in second half, get lift from Jackson to beat Lakers

DETROIT – Stan Van Gundy had just two things to say to the Pistons at halftime after they’d registered a mere seven assists and needed a 7-0 closing rush to pull within two points of the Lakers.

“Move” was the first. “Pass the ball” was the second.

“We were going in the paint in the first half and taking really tough shots or getting them blocked,” Van Gundy said after the 112-106 win over the Lakers – the fourth in five games for the Pistons. “My point was, why? You never know why some of that happens. We were just a little out of sorts in the first half and I thought played a lot better in the second half in terms of moving the ball and playing together.”

It was a game the Pistons would not have won a week or two ago, not with Blake Griffin limited to 24 minutes by foul trouble. Griffin has been on a major roll in March and he was good in his time against the Lakers with 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

But the Pistons needed more and they got it from a little bit of everywhere as six players scored in double figures with Reggie Jackson’s 20 topping the list. And, in that, there was another measure of progress for Jackson in his fourth game back since missing 37 with an ankle injury that derailed the season.

The pattern since Jackson came back six days ago at Phoenix has been for him to start every quarter and play roughly four to six minutes. It stayed that way through the first half, when Jackson scored 10 points in 11 minutes and hit all five of his shots inside 10 feet.

But he went eight minutes to start the third quarter and then finished the game after replacing Ish Smith with nine minutes left in the game. He scored seven points and picked up two assists in the final quarter and the biggest stretch came when he and Griffin took turns assisting on each other’s triples on consecutive possessions to double a six-point lead.

“I think he just looks comfortable and he’s starting to get his wind back,” Griffin said. “That’s the toughest thing. There’s literally no substitute for basketball conditioning and basketball shape. Just playing in games, in practices, getting up and down, I think it’s helped him a lot. But he looks very in control and that’s a good sign.”

Jackson had trouble breathing in the second half, he said, but not because by his own admission peak condition is still a few more hurdles down the track.

“I got hit in the throat,” he rasped. Indeed, Jackson crumpled to the court and appeared dazed for a few possessions after taking a shot in the first half. He wound up playing 28 minutes, six more than his previous high since returning.

“Happy to be getting my legs back under me and just try to get back to where I’m used to playing,” he said.

He got a little help battling fatigue from Andre Drummond. The Lakers used two opportunities to send Drummond to the free-throw line via intentional fouls before the two-minute mark negated the strategy and Drummond responded with four consecutive makes.

“Dre did a great job,” he said. “I think he helped me stay on the floor. I might’ve gotten tired, so I appreciate them doing the Hack-a-Dre and I appreciate them contributing to Dre’s point average. We all trust him.”

Van Gundy motioned for Drummond to flee the intentional foul but only to force more time to come off the clock.

“I wasn’t trying to keep him from getting fouled; I would’ve taken him out of the game,” Van Gundy said. “I was trying to get him to run just to take some time off the clock. He stepped up and made four in a row so he did a great job on it.”

“Coach was trying to tell him to go in the backcourt and we were egging Dre on to just go get fouled,” Jackson grinned. “We have confidence in him and he has confidence in himself. He stepped up to the line and proved why all his teammates have confidence in him.”

Van Gundy saw the same sort of lethargy from Drummond defensively in the first half as he saw in his stagnant offense. Backup center Ivica Zubac beat him downcourt for a layup, prompting Van Gundy to summon Eric Moreland into the game.

“He had Ivica Zubac looking like Usain Bolt,” Van Gundy cracked. “He just didn’t have that energy defensively and then down the stretch he was an entirely different guy.”

And the Pistons an entirely different team. They won a game they’d have lost just a few weeks ago with Blake Griffin spending half the game glued to Van Gundy’s side. Then again, they didn’t have Reggie Jackson a few weeks ago.