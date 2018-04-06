Pistons do just enough to pull out OT win over Mavs as Jackson finishes strong

DETROIT – As motivational ploys go, the pursuit of a .500 finish doesn’t have the same luster as a playoff berth. Stan Van Gundy didn’t see the do-or-die glint in the eyes of his players in Friday’s overtime win over a Dallas team making little secret of its desire to position itself as favorably as possible for the draft lottery.

“My impression is it was a pretty low-intensity game both ways and we just sort of played,” Van Gundy said. “And then Reggie made plays down the stretch to win the game.”

Well, yes. There’s your asterisk, your silver lining, your “what if” moment. Reggie Jackson took over a game there for the taking and he did it while mustering the energy necessary to consistently attack the paint in the fourth quarter and overtime. He played 35 minutes – the most since he returned from a 37-game absence less than three weeks ago – and he most closely resembled the closer who led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring two years ago when he led the Pistons to the playoffs.

Over the final seven minutes of regulation and five minutes of overtime, Jackson hit 6 of 9 shots for 12 points to go with three assists and no turnovers. He had 24 points, seven assists and one turnover for the night.

“I’m just happy to be playing, happy to feel good, to go out there and be getting back to who I feel I am and try to get some explosion back,” Jackson said after the 113-106 win. “My teammates … they’ve been keeping me positive. Now I’m just happy to be out here helping the guys find ways to get wins.”

Without Blake Griffin, who missed his fifth straight game with a right ankle bone bruise, and Reggie Bullock, who’ll sit the final four games with left knee swelling, the Pistons reverted to their 2015-17 playbook: heavy on Jackson-Andre Drummond pick and rolls.

“He made good plays on pick and rolls,” Van Gundy said. “I was actually upset any time we tried to do anything other than run a pick and roll with him. He was really effective down the stretch. Did a great job.”

“It was working,” Jackson said. “They were playing the drop. Dre was doing a great job of setting picks and it became somewhat drill work after that with the big just sitting back and everybody staying home on the rest of the shooters out there. Dre did a great job of screening. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get the assist for it but he definitely had about six, eight assists just allowing me to get easy shots.”

The other noteworthy performance was turned in by Langston Galloway. Idle in 14 of the previous 16 games as he fell out of the rotation behind Bullock and Luke Kennard, Galloway finished the game with Bullock unavailable and Kennard ineffective. The rookie took just five shots and made only one in 27 minutes.

“He really wasn’t trying to get into the game at all offensively,” Van Gundy said. “So going down the stretch and into overtime, not only can Lang shoot it but he will shoot it. He was trying to play. Luke, for some reason, just didn’t want to get involved in the game tonight.”

Galloway possesses a shooter’s most valuable tool: a short memory. Perhaps due to accumulated rust, he finished the first quarter having missed four shots in three minutes of playing time. He hit 5 of 10 after that and 4 of 7 from the 3-point line for the game, including one with 2:15 left that broke a tie to give the Pistons the lead for good.

“Hey, shooters shoot, y’know what I mean?” Galloway grinned after his 15-point outing. “I’m confident in every shot I shoot. I just felt like it was going in. Just get my rhythm back and as the game continued to progress, I just got more and more confident.”

“Professional,” Jackson said of Galloway, whose buoyant personality was a good fit in the locker room from day one. “I think it says more about his character, honestly. He’s a very optimistic guy. He’s very positive.”

The Pistons still have a .500 record as their carrot, improving to 38-41 with three games left. It’s not going to assuage their disappointment over missing out on the playoffs again, but they know the biggest reason they fell short was the absence of the guy who took over down the stretch to pull out Friday’s win.

“He’s trying to still get his conditioning together, but, hey, he’s still doing the same thing he’s been doing his whole career,” Galloway said of Jackson. “He’s just going to continue to get better as he goes into the summer.”