Pistons do just enough to pull out OT win over Mavs as Jackson finishes strong

Reggie Jackson scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Pistons pulled out a win over Dallas
Chris Schwegler (NBAE/Getty)
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Apr 06, 2018

DETROIT – As motivational ploys go, the pursuit of a .500 finish doesn’t have the same luster as a playoff berth. Stan Van Gundy didn’t see the do-or-die glint in the eyes of his players in Friday’s overtime win over a Dallas team making little secret of its desire to position itself as favorably as possible for the draft lottery.

“My impression is it was a pretty low-intensity game both ways and we just sort of played,” Van Gundy said. “And then Reggie made plays down the stretch to win the game.”

Well, yes. There’s your asterisk, your silver lining, your “what if” moment. Reggie Jackson took over a game there for the taking and he did it while mustering the energy necessary to consistently attack the paint in the fourth quarter and overtime. He played 35 minutes – the most since he returned from a 37-game absence less than three weeks ago – and he most closely resembled the closer who led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring two years ago when he led the Pistons to the playoffs.

Over the final seven minutes of regulation and five minutes of overtime, Jackson hit 6 of 9 shots for 12 points to go with three assists and no turnovers. He had 24 points, seven assists and one turnover for the night.

“I’m just happy to be playing, happy to feel good, to go out there and be getting back to who I feel I am and try to get some explosion back,” Jackson said after the 113-106 win. “My teammates … they’ve been keeping me positive. Now I’m just happy to be out here helping the guys find ways to get wins.”

Without Blake Griffin, who missed his fifth straight game with a right ankle bone bruise, and Reggie Bullock, who’ll sit the final four games with left knee swelling, the Pistons reverted to their 2015-17 playbook: heavy on Jackson-Andre Drummond pick and rolls.

“He made good plays on pick and rolls,” Van Gundy said. “I was actually upset any time we tried to do anything other than run a pick and roll with him. He was really effective down the stretch. Did a great job.”

“It was working,” Jackson said. “They were playing the drop. Dre was doing a great job of setting picks and it became somewhat drill work after that with the big just sitting back and everybody staying home on the rest of the shooters out there. Dre did a great job of screening. Unfortunately, he doesn’t get the assist for it but he definitely had about six, eight assists just allowing me to get easy shots.”

The other noteworthy performance was turned in by Langston Galloway. Idle in 14 of the previous 16 games as he fell out of the rotation behind Bullock and Luke Kennard, Galloway finished the game with Bullock unavailable and Kennard ineffective. The rookie took just five shots and made only one in 27 minutes.

“He really wasn’t trying to get into the game at all offensively,” Van Gundy said. “So going down the stretch and into overtime, not only can Lang shoot it but he will shoot it. He was trying to play. Luke, for some reason, just didn’t want to get involved in the game tonight.”

Galloway possesses a shooter’s most valuable tool: a short memory. Perhaps due to accumulated rust, he finished the first quarter having missed four shots in three minutes of playing time. He hit 5 of 10 after that and 4 of 7 from the 3-point line for the game, including one with 2:15 left that broke a tie to give the Pistons the lead for good.

“Hey, shooters shoot, y’know what I mean?” Galloway grinned after his 15-point outing. “I’m confident in every shot I shoot. I just felt like it was going in. Just get my rhythm back and as the game continued to progress, I just got more and more confident.”

“Professional,” Jackson said of Galloway, whose buoyant personality was a good fit in the locker room from day one. “I think it says more about his character, honestly. He’s a very optimistic guy. He’s very positive.”

The Pistons still have a .500 record as their carrot, improving to 38-41 with three games left. It’s not going to assuage their disappointment over missing out on the playoffs again, but they know the biggest reason they fell short was the absence of the guy who took over down the stretch to pull out Friday’s win.

“He’s trying to still get his conditioning together, but, hey, he’s still doing the same thing he’s been doing his whole career,” Galloway said of Jackson. “He’s just going to continue to get better as he goes into the summer.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 113-106 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena

1-ANYTING BUT EASY – While the playoffs remained a possibility, however fleeting, the Pistons scratched and clawed even through injuries that scrambled their rotation. Playing for .500 didn’t carry the same motivation, by all appearances. The Pistons were pushed to overtime by a Dallas Mavericks team more intent on improving its lottery odds – revealed best by not playing leading scorer Harrison Barnes or rookie point guard Dennis Smith down the stretch. Reggie Jackson missed his first three shots, but cranked it up after that and finished strong, scoring 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He made 8 of 9 shots after the first three misses, but had two misses in the final minute including a floater at the buzzer of regulation. He came back to hit his last three shots in overtime and finished. Andre Drummond managed only three rebounds in 16-plus first-half minutes, then grabbed eight in the third quarter alone and finished with 16 to go with 19 points. The Mavericks got unlikely production from players like undrafted rookie Jonathan Motley who scored a career-high 26 points and 12 rebounds playing in his ninth game. His triple with 10 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 101. With three games remaining, the Pistons are 38-41.

2-POWER FORWARD PRODUCTION – Anthony Tolliver’s strong finish continued and Henry Ellenson put his scoring potential on display as the Pistons made the best of it with their starter at the position, Blake Griffin, missing his fifth straight game with a right ankle bone bruise. Tolliver, coming off a 25-point outing that included making 7 of 8 from the 3-point arc, hit his first three triple attempts and finished with 16 points, hitting 4 of 6 from the arc. Ellenson started slowly, but picked it up by scoring nine of his 11 points in the second quarter. Ellenson also grabbed five rebounds in 18 minutes. Tolliver made another impressive driving layup, an element of his game he’s expanded significantly this season.

3-BULLOCK OUT – The Pistons might not get Blake Griffin back for any of the final three games and now a second starter will also miss the tail end of the schedule. The Pistons shut down Reggie Bullock with left knee swelling, something he’s been dealing with and playing over in the recent stretch of games. In Bullock’s absence, rookie Luke Kennard started against Dallas. Kennard had a quiet game, hitting just one basket in five tries over 27 minutes, and he didn’t play in the overtime period. Langston Galloway, who had played in only two of the last 14 games, played the last three minutes of the first quarter and missed all four of his shots. He hit his first two of the second quarter, one a triple, and finished with 15 points in 26 minutes, hitting 4 of 7 threes. His triple with a little more than two minutes left in overtime broke a 105-all tie to give the Pistons the lead for good. Bullock started 52 games this season and averaged a career-high 11.3 points a game while establishing himself as one of the NBA’s elite 3-point shooters, making 44.5 percent of his 3-point shots.

