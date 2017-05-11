Pistons descend on Chicago as NBA draft combine information fair opens

CHICAGO – Today’s NBA isn’t that far removed from a Silicon Valley tech company. Information has become its stock in trade. And there’s a huge information fair going on here this week: the NBA draft combine.

Ultimately, winning games and titles in the NBA comes down to talent. But at the root of talent acquisition is information. That’s doubly true in a league governed by a semi-soft salary cap with an infinite set of convoluted rules governing it.

It’s not just talented teams that win. It’s smart, talented teams.

The big news as the combine opens is focused more on which players won’t be there: most of the projected top-10 picks. Curiously enough, the front-runner to be the No. 1 pick, Washington freshman Markelle Fultz, showed up – for a few days, at least, reportedly interviewing with several teams on Wednesday.

But Lonzo Ball, Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac, Malik Monk, Dennis Smith and Lauri Markkanen – nearly all of them locks to be gone before the Pistons get to pick, assuming they don’t pull a top-three choice in Tuesday’s lottery draw – will all take a hard pass.

That means they won’t be there at all: not to play in five-on-five games, not to conduct interviews, not to submit to athletic testing nor measurements nor interviews.

That begs the question, if you’re a Pistons fan, what’s the big deal? If the Pistons have no chance to draft them, why do they care how high Tatum jumps, how fast Markkanen shuffles from one side of the lane to the other or how Isaac answers the question of where he sees himself helping an NBA team two years from now?

Information, that’s why. The Pistons, like almost certainly 29 other teams, build vast databases on all NBA players – and hundreds of players not in the NBA. What they might have learned about Ball or Jackson or Tatum or Smith this week – in the interview sessions allotted by the NBA or through any of those other avenues – would have been logged in their database.

When they might need that information, if ever, is impossible to know. But look at the churn rate on the Pistons roster alone. Sunday marks the three-year anniversary of Stan Van Gundy’s hire with the Pistons. By opening night of his second season in 2015, only three players – Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Brandon Jennings – remained on the roster. Only two made it past that season’s All-Star break.

The more you know about a player, the easier it is to make the decision – up or down – when the opportunity to trade for him or pursue him in free agency arises.

Virtually all of Van Gundy’s front office descended upon Chicago for this combine. They’ll all be information gatherers. Not just collecting it from the 60-some players who’ll be in attendance, either, but networking with – snooping on, if you prefer – representatives from the NBA’s 29 other front offices who’ll also be there.

And every little nugget counts. Pistons strength coach Jordan Sabourin, for instance, has been part of the team that helps with athletic testing the past several years. I’ll guarantee you he’s passed on his perspective on personality traits he’s seen exhibited in his slice of the combine to help complete the portrait of each player that crosses his path.

Not having eight of the likely top 10 picks participating in any part of the combine counts as a lost opportunity for the Pistons and other NBA teams, especially since those players almost certainly won’t agree to individual workouts for teams without top-10 – or top-five or top-three, in some cases – draft picks.

Instead of dwelling on what they can’t accomplish in Chicago, they’ll pivot toward what they can learn. Those players not attending open more opportunity to do deeper dives on other players. The Pistons don’t have a second-round draft pick this season, which could hamstring their ability to arrange individual workouts for another group of players. They’ll try to make up ground on that front in Chicago.

All in the quest to gather as much information as possible. All part of the greater mission to acquire the most talent as economically as possible.