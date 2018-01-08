Pistons battle back but come up short in 5th straight road loss

Avery Bradley scored 24 points but missed two shots in the final 15 seconds that could have tied the game as the Pistons lost at New Orleans.
by Keith Langlois
Web Editor
Posted: Jan 08, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – Coaching in the NBA is like playing whack-a-mole. Every time you get one problem solved, another pokes its head through the weeds.

The latest bugaboo confronting Stan Van Gundy: less than robust defense on the road. He describes it in a little less genteel terms.

“Five straight. We’ve lost five straight on the road and all of ’em have been horrendous defensive efforts,” he said after the 112-109 loss to New Orleans. “Every one of ’em. Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Philly and tonight. Pathetic defensive efforts.”

The Pistons dug themselves another double-digit hole in the first quarter but did well to pull within three points when it was over at 37-34. If they ever could have gotten their defensive issues resolved, they were going to score often enough against the NBA’s No. 25 defense to put themselves in position to win.

They almost did anyway, though it took providence intervening midway through the third quarter when Anthony Davis, Pistons killer, twisted his ankle and left the game with 30 points and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes.

Van Gundy usually starts Anthony Tolliver against teams that play two big men – and nobody has two big men quite like the Pelicans pair of Davis and DeMarcus Cousins – but he chose continuity coming off a big win over Houston and stuck with Reggie Bullock, meaning Tobias Harris drew the defensive assignment on Davis.

“It was a mistake – that’s what it was,” Van Gundy said. “We had played well last game. Bullock had been playing well. We kept him in but that was a mistake on my part.”

Tolliver started the second half, though, and that’s when New Orleans opened its biggest lead by going on a 17-8 run to open the third quarter. The Pelicans shot 56 percent for the game. Van Gundy didn’t have to remind them – he did, but nobody in the locker room felt it wasn’t valid – that their defense failed them at every turn.

“There needs to be somebody in the starting lineup to start that defensive mentality and make it contagious,” Avery Bradley said. “I take the blame for it. I feel like it needs to be me. I need to come out with a defensive mentality and focus on that and let my teammates feed off my energy.”

“It’s definitely our focus,” Tobias Harris said. “Our focus and our mindset. When we’re on the road, we can’t play backed off. We’ve got to bring the heat to whoever we’re playing, so it’s going to be our mindset and it’s going to be what we need to bring to the next game – that focus that we need to get stops and really impose our will from the start.”

Harris and Bradley led the offense, Harris with 25 and Bradley with 24. The Pistons also got 16 points and 14 rebounds from Andre Drummond, who’d missed two of the last three games with bruised right ribs but logged nearly 39 minutes against the New Orleans big men. Ish Smith added 16. The Pistons scored plenty enough to win. But at the other end …

“Coach has talked about it,” Smith said. “We’ve got to find it, but we can’t make it a big deal. We’ve got to go out there and guard every night like we’re at home. We’ve got to travel. When you’re constantly saying something, it can get in your head. We’ve got to come out and guard and defend and hold that throughout the whole 48 minutes.”

For all of that, the Pistons still had their shot to win thanks to equally leaky defense from New Orleans, a strong night at the foul line (19 of 22) and superior bench play.

The bench brought the Pistons a six-point lead in the second quarter, but the Pelicans rallied to take a three-point halftime lead and started the third quarter with the same deadly offensive efficiency.

The Pistons closed the quarter on a 20-8 run to pull within two points. They led by three with 10:30 left when Cousins re-entered. Quiet to that point – five points, six boards in nearly 30 minutes – Cousins scored 11 points in less than three minutes to turn the game back around.

Cousins had 15 points and four boards in the fourth quarter and New Orleans led by eight with five minutes to play, but the Pistons had a third comeback in them. Bullock’s driving layup with two minutes left tied it at 105.

But their defense failed them a few final times, allowing Cousins to score on a put-back for a two-point lead and then – after Smith missed a point-blank put-back of Bradley’s missed triple – Rajon Rondo went end to end for a layup and a four-point lead.

The Pistons cut it to two on a Drummond dunk with 39 seconds left and had a chance to tie or take the lead after Cousins missed a triple. Bradley missed a triple with 12 seconds left, then after the Pelicans split a pair at the line the Pistons had one more chance, down three, with five seconds to play. They designed a play to get Harris a shot but New Orleans denied him the ball, so Smith hit Bradley in the corner. Rondo made it a tough shot and the Pistons didn’t get the bounce they needed. Van Gundy didn’t expect any break from the basketball gods.

“I don’t think our effort’s even close to good,” he said. “I admire the resolve, hanging in the game tonight, but at the end of the day we didn’t deserve to win with what we put out there tonight.”

FAST BREAKDOWN

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 112-109 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

1-ROAD BLUES – It looked like the Pistons had New Orleans on the ropes when Tobias Harris hit a triple early in the fourth quarter. Down 14 midway through the third quarter, the Pistons were suddenly up three. And Anthony Davis was on the bench with an ankle injury. But with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Pelicans rushed DeMarcus Cousins back into the game. Quiet to that point with only five points, Cousins scored 11 points in less than three minutes and New Orleans went on a 13-2 run to take an eight-point lead with less than eight minutes to go. The Pistons tied it with two minutes to go, but two put-backs – one New Orleans scored, by Cousins, and one Ish Smith missed that led to a Rajon Rondo end-to-end layup – made it a four-point Pelicans lead with 1:21 left. The Pistons pulled within two with 39 seconds left and had a chance to tie or take the lead after Cousins missed a triple with about 20 seconds to play but Avery Bradley missed a jump shot. The Pistons had another shot to tie after Jrue Holiday spit a pair at the line with 5.1 seconds to play but Bradley’s contested triple from the corner bounced off the rim. It was the fifth straight road loss for the Pistons after they’d gone 8-8 in their first 16 on the road. Tobias Harris had 25 points and Bradley 24 for the Pistons.

2-DAVIS, AGAIN – No matter who else the Pelicans surround him with, Anthony Davis dominates the Pistons. He came into the game averaging 29.5 for his career against Detroit, his best average against any opponent. Over the last six, it’s 36.8. The Pistons opened the game with Tobias Harris guarding Davis, though Anthony Tolliver spent a good part of the night trying to contain him, as well. He got to halftime with 19 points, hitting 8 of 10 shots, to go with eight rebounds, and had 30 and 10 on 12 of 14 shooting when he exited midway through the third quarter with a twisted right ankle when he was fouled while attempting to convert a lob dunk. The Pelicans were a plus-19 with Davis on the court at the time. Davis did not return. The other player who hurt the Pistons was E’Twaun Moore, who hit 11 of 14 shots and scored 23 points.

3-RIDING BUYCKS – Dwight Buycks again was the pick for backup point guard minutes, his fifth straight game in that role. He didn’t shoot it well as he did in Saturday’s win over Houston when Buycks scored a career-high 16 and knocked down 4 of 5 from the 3-point arc, but Buycks again ran the offense well and finished with 10 points in 14 minutes. His run in the rotation began with a need for Langston Galloway to play minutes on the wing because of injuries to Avery Bradley and Stanley Johnson but it’s continued even as Bradley has turned. (Johnson was in uniform but didn’t play, missing his fifth straight game.) Buycks has roughly four more weeks left of his 45-day allotment as a two-way player. But the axiom with all such contract deadline decisions is to wait until it must be made to execute it. So even though the Pistons are pleased with Buycks’ play so far, there’s no downside for them in waiting until the 45-day allotment is expired before making the call on Buycks. The choices are to convert him to a standard NBA contract, using their open 15th roster spot, or release Buycks and sign another player to a two-way deal. Each team is allowed two two-way contracts; Buycks and Luis Montero are the Pistons in those roles.

