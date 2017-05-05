The original Isiah would put up video-game numbers in today’s NBA

AUBURN HILLS – You know who is envious of Isaiah Thomas? Isiah Thomas.

The original Isiah hit the NBA like a meteor in 1981, averaging 17.0 points and 7.8 assists and earning an All-Star team berth as a rookie for a Pistons team he drove from 21 wins the previous season to 39.

But if he were playing today … well, does he ever fantasize about the numbers he could put up under the current rules that stress “freedom of movement” and eliminate the hand checks that were the foundation of every perimeter defender’s game in his era?

“Every night!” he said, and here comes that ear-to-ear grin and the eyes flashing their confirmation of his delight. “Every night!”

Oh, the numbers the original Isiah would put up in today’s NBA.

The knockoff Isaiah, Boston’s, is good. Really good. He scored 53 points in Boston’s overtime win over Washington in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals the other night and has earned his place in the pantheon of great NBA point guards amid an era of unprecedented depth at the position.

But let’s be real. Part of the reason it’s an era of unprecedented depth at point guard is the way the rules of the game have been tweaked to accentuate their gifts. You put the original Isiah in today’s game, under today’s rules, he might just average 53. Go watch his highlight clips if you’ve forgotten how hot his voltage meter ran.

The original Isiah was a dominant player in his era and certainly belongs in the discussion of greatest point guards ever.

“Maybe I’m wrong, (but) of the smaller guards, it would be hard to come up with a guy better,” Stan Van Gundy said a few months ago when Thomas paid a final visit to The Palace – fittingly, on a night the Pistons beat the Lakers. “Different type of guy, maybe (John) Stockton. I didn’t see (Bob) Cousy – I’ve seen old film clips and I saw Cousy when he was old – but Cousy would be a legit person to talk about and throw in that group. But when you have a group that small, that’s pretty impressive stuff.”

It’s not only the rules and the way the game is officiated that’s changed, the original Isiah said in February, but the mindset.

“Had we known back then that the criteria for evaluation of a player would be strictly the numbers and not winning, every player would’ve totally changed the way he played. Because winning is now secondary. It’s like when they lead the newscast, it’s ‘This guy got a triple-double … oh, and by the way, they lost.’ It’s, like, wait a minute. That doesn’t sound right.

“But, yeah, you’d have been able to put up crazy numbers. And now the point guard can shoot 25 times, 30 times – and you can’t touch ’em! You can even take bad shots! You can come down on a three-on-one fast break and pull up from the 3-point line. It’s like straight Summer League. I was good in Summer League. If any of you ever saw me play our barnstorming games where we used to play those exhibitions, it was like 210-200. We would be doing that type of stuff in the NBA right now.”

I saw a few. Isiah would hold a charity game in the summer, Magic Johnson would hold one, a few others guys, and that fraternity of NBA stars would play in each other’s games. Before The Palace opened, Isiah held his one year at Ferndale High. I can attest: The original Isiah was pretty, pretty good in those settings.

And if you think the original Isiah couldn’t thrive in today’s game with its emphasis on 3-point shooting, well, you can show yourself out now. Nobody shot threes in volume back then. When the Pistons got to their first NBA Finals in 1988, Isiah shot nearly half the team’s total of triples for the season. He shot 97, a little more than one a game; they shot 202 – yeah, for the full season. Steph Curry took 156 this season – in March.

He was a 29 percent career 3-point shooter in an era where it simply wasn’t practiced much, if at all, because no one game-planned to take threes back then except when it was demanded – down three, final possession. There was nothing wrong with the original Isiah’s shot or his range. I wouldn’t be surprised in today’s game if he would be among the best 3-point shooters; I would be shocked if weren’t at least an average NBA 3-point shooter.

After the current Isaiah’s 53-point outburst the other day came the expected hosannas for his brilliance. All well and good. He deserves it. But the original Isiah’s Hall of Fame resume would look like the box score from a video game if he played today’s brand of NBA basketball. Every night? Yeah, pretty much every night.